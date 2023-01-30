Jeremy Clarkson and Meghan Markle won’t be reconciling anytime soon after the Duchess of Sussex rejected his apology for an article he recently wrote about her.

Now, the former Top Gear star has revealed his rant and subsequent apology came after a “year of total and absolute disasters”.

Jeremy hit out at Meghan last month (Credit: ITV)

Jeremy Clarkson apologises to Meghan Markle

Last month, Jeremy launched a controversial rant against the Duchess of Sussex.

As well as saying he hates Meghan “on a cellular level”, he also claimed that he hates her more than the murderer Rose West.

He also claimed that he dreams of the day she gets “paraded naked through the streets” with people “throwing lumps of excrement at her”.

After much backlash, Jeremy revealed that he had apologised to Meghan and Harry for his rant.

However, it was later revealed that the royal couple had rejected his apology. They accused him of having a “longstanding pattern of writing articles that spread hate rhetoric, dangerous conspiracy theories and misogyny”.

Jeremy has spoken about his ‘year of disasters’ (Credit: Amazon Prime)

Jeremy Clarkson talks ‘year of disasters’ prior to Meghan Markle rant

The 62-year-old’s rant has seemingly put his future with Amazon and ITV in jeopardy.

However, they are still going to be broadcasting the shows he’s already filmed with them.

Clarkson’s Farm, which airs on Amazon Prime, is returning. In an interview to promote the show, Jeremy admitted it’s been a tough time for him – but not for the reasons you may be thinking…

Jeremy’s year od “disasters” isn’t because of the Duchess of Sussex. It’s because of…cows.

“You put cows in a field. They keep the grass down,” he said in an interview before the controversy.

“They turn the grass into manure, effectively. And then you keep them in a very small area of the field, so they eat every bit of grass and cover every square inch with faeces.” .

Jeremy spoke about his year of disasters (Credit: Amazon Prime)

Jeremy makes confession about his year

He then continued, explaining how farmers use cow poo as a natural fertiliser;

Jeremy then continued, saying: “I thought: “Right! Well, I’ll get some cows.” But I don’t know anything about cow farming. Literally nothing at all.

It’s been a year of total disasters.

“It’s been a year of total disasters on the cow front. Absolute disasters, because I didn’t know anything,” he then said.

He then went on to say that he shouln’t have got cows.

He described the move as being “mad”.

