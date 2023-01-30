Jeremy Clarkson with his arms out wide on his Amazon show , Meghan Markle looking disgusted
News

Jeremy Clarkson had ‘year of disasters’ before Meghan and Harry apology rejection

Jeremy's had a controversial couple of months

By Robert Emlyn Slater
| Updated:

Jeremy Clarkson and Meghan Markle won’t be reconciling anytime soon after the Duchess of Sussex rejected his apology for an article he recently wrote about her.

Now, the former Top Gear star has revealed his rant and subsequent apology came after a “year of total and absolute disasters”.

Jeremy Clarkson on Jonathan Ross Show
Jeremy hit out at Meghan last month (Credit: ITV)

Jeremy Clarkson apologises to Meghan Markle

Last month, Jeremy launched a controversial rant against the Duchess of Sussex.

As well as saying he hates Meghan “on a cellular level”, he also claimed that he hates her more than the murderer Rose West.

He also claimed that he dreams of the day she gets “paraded naked through the streets” with people “throwing lumps of excrement at her”.

After much backlash, Jeremy revealed that he had apologised to Meghan and Harry for his rant.

However, it was later revealed that the royal couple had rejected his apology. They accused him of having a “longstanding pattern of writing articles that spread hate rhetoric, dangerous conspiracy theories and misogyny”.

Jeremy Clarkson with his arms out wide on his Amazon show
Jeremy has spoken about his ‘year of disasters’ (Credit: Amazon Prime)

Jeremy Clarkson talks ‘year of disasters’ prior to Meghan Markle rant

The 62-year-old’s rant has seemingly put his future with Amazon and ITV in jeopardy.

However, they are still going to be broadcasting the shows he’s already filmed with them.

Clarkson’s Farm, which airs on Amazon Prime, is returning. In an interview to promote the show, Jeremy admitted it’s been a tough time for him – but not for the reasons you may be thinking…

Jeremy’s year od “disasters” isn’t because of the Duchess of Sussex. It’s because of…cows.

“You put cows in a field. They keep the grass down,” he said in an interview before the controversy.

“They turn the grass into manure, effectively. And then you keep them in a very small area of the field, so they eat every bit of grass and cover every square inch with faeces.” .

Jeremy Clarkson on his phone on his farm
Jeremy spoke about his year of disasters (Credit: Amazon Prime)

Jeremy makes confession about his year

He then continued, explaining how farmers use cow poo as a natural fertiliser;

Jeremy then continued, saying: “I thought: “Right! Well, I’ll get some cows.” But I don’t know anything about cow farming. Literally nothing at all.

It’s been a year of total disasters.

“It’s been a year of total disasters on the cow front. Absolute disasters, because I didn’t know anything,” he then said.

He then went on to say that he shouln’t have got cows.

He described the move as being “mad”.

Read more: Jeremy Clarkson news: Warwick Davis tipped to take over on Who Wants to be a Millionaire?

Jeremy and Kaleb's Harvest Goes Horribly Wrong | Clarkson's Farm

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Jeremy Clarkson Meghan Markle

Trending Articles

The Hairy Bikers Si King, Dave Myers
The Hairy Bikers star Si King makes ‘exciting’ announcement away from co-star Dave Myers
Richard Madeley with his hand in front of his mouth on Good Morning Britain today, Susanna Reid smiling
Good Morning Britain today: Susanna Reid forced to correct Richard Madeley as he apologises over blunder
Michelle Heaton and Lukasz Rozycki smiling on Dancing on Ice
Dancing On Ice viewers fume over judges’ ‘outrageous’ treatment of Michelle Heaton
Stacey Solomon announces jewellery collection
Stacey Solomon teases surprise announcement with fans
Ekin-Su as Julie Andrews and Brendyn Hatfield on dancing on ice tonight
Dancing On Ice tonight: Viewers divided over Ekin-Su’s performance
Ekin-Su with brown hair, and wearing a wig on Dancing On Ice
Dancing On Ice viewers shocked by Ekin-Su’s appearance following Ofcom complaints