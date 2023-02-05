Jeremy Clarkson’s daughter Emily announces birth of first child and adorable name

Jeremy Clarkson has become a grandad as his daughter Emily has given birth to her first child.

Emily announced the happy news to her Instagram on Sunday (February 5).

She announced her newborn’s adorable name – Arlo Rose Andrew.

Jeremy Clarkson has become a grandfather! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jeremy Clarkson daughter

Emily shared a black and white photo of herself cradling the newborn in hospital.

She wrote: “Arlo Rose Andrew 1/2/23.

“We’re all doing really well at home and just loving this time hanging out as a family so will be back online in a little bit.”

Her followers rushed to congratulate her as Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Holly wrote: “Congratulations,” followed by two heart emojis.

Emily announced the birth of her child on Instagram (Credit: Photo by Jonathan Hordle/Shutterstock)

Another follower said: “Huge congratulations lovely! Enjoy those wonderful squishy snuggles.”

Someone else added: “What beautiful news to wake up to this morning! Congratulations.”

It comes after a difficult time for Jeremy following his attack on Meghan Markle.

In December, Jeremy had written a column for The Sun in which he made shocking comments about Meghan.

At the time, he said in the now-deleted column: “I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her.”

TV star Jeremy recently apologised to Meghan over comments he made about her in December (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jeremy said he emailed Meghan and Prince Harry to apologise personally.

He said in a statement shared to his Instagram in January: “I really am sorry. All the way from the balls of my feet to the follicles on my head.

“This is me putting my hands up. It’s a mea culpa with bells on.”

Jeremy concluded the statement: “Very soon now I shall be a grandfather so in future, maybe I’ll just write about that.”

Jeremy Clarkson and Meghan

Emily had spoken out to criticise her dad’s comments when the column was released.

Read more: Jeremy Clarkson news: Huge blow as ITV ‘scraps Millionaire special’ as female stars ‘refuse to work’ with host

She said before his apology: “I want to make it very clear that I stand against everything that my dad wrote about Meghan Markle and I remain standing in support of those that are targeted with online hatred.”

Meanwhile, following his apology, Meghan and Harry said in a statement: “While a new public apology has been issued today by Mr Clarkson, what remains to be addressed is his longstanding pattern of writing articles that spread hate rhetoric, dangerous conspiracy theories and misogyny.”

