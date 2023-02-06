Jeremy Clarkson shares beautiful baby photo with first grandchild: ‘Happiest a man can be’

Jeremy Clarkson has melted hearts with a baby photo after becoming a grandfather this month.

Jeremy‘s daughter Emily gave birth to her first child on February 1.

He took to Instagram to share the happy news of his first grandchild.

The 62-year-old presenter and journalist posted a photo of himself and his new grandchild to Instagram.

“The happiest a man can be,” read the caption.

His followers congratulated him on becoming a grandfather. Some fans even joked that he was holding his The Grand Tour colleague Richard Hammond, who they often joke is short.

The former Top Gear presenter’s eldest daughter Emily took to social media to reveal that she has given birth to her first child called Arlo Rose Andrew on the Febuary 1.

28-year-old Emily shared the news on Instagram alongside a black and white photo of her holding her new baby in hospital.

Jeremy Clarkson has become a grandfather (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She captioned the post: “Arlo Rose Andrew. We’re all doing really well at home and just loving this time hanging out as a family so will be back online in a little bit.”

The new parents were inundated with congratulatory messages, with Holly Hagan, Zoe Sugg and Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper all sending their well wishes.

Ahead of the announcement of her new arrival, Emily marked the ten-year anniversary with her husband Alex Andrew in January.

“Celebrating 10 years with my best friend,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “I love our life and I cannot wait to see you be the best dad to the luckiest little girl.”

“Thank you for EVERYTHING. I adore you,” Emily gushed, sharing a range of photos with her partner.

Emily first announced that she and her husband were expecting back in September on Instagram.

TV star Jeremy’s daughter Emily gave birth this month (Credit: ITV)

Jeremy Clarkson and Meghan Markle

Jeremy was beaming with pride as he held his first grandchild. It comes after a turbulent few months for the columnist.

This joyful addition to the Clarkson family comes weeks after Jeremy faced a backlash over a column he wrote in The Sun about the Duchess of Sussex, which became the Independent Press Standards Organisation’s (Ipso) most complained-about article.

Although Jeremy and The Sun apologised for the article, it attracted criticism around the world, including from his own daughter.

In a statement shared on Emily’s Instagram story at the time, she said she is “against everything that my dad wrote”.

