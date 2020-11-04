Jenson Button has revealed his son Hendrix was rushed to hospital over the weekend following a “scary” seizure.

The Formula One champ’s fiancée Brittny Ward took to Instagram to share the news – and thankfully confirmed the 16-month-old is currently recovering.

Alongside a lengthy caption, the pregnant model posted a picture of little Hendrix lying in her arms in hospital.

What happened to Jenson Button’s son?

Brittny captioned the shot: “The Button family didn’t have the best Halloween.

“Poor little Hendrix ended up having a febrile seizure Saturday afternoon after a sudden spike in temperature. We would like to bring more awareness to febrile seizures, they are much more common than we realized.

“They often happen to infants when there’s a sudden spike in temperature and it’s the body’s response trying to regulate itself.”

Brittny went on to instruct parents on what to do in a similar situation.

Jenson Button’s son was rushed to hospital following a seizure (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She continued: “If you don’t know, when a child is having a febrile seizure it’s best to keep them cool as possible and DO NOT cover them up.

“It’s also best to lay them on their side so they don’t choke on their saliva. Hendrix is doing much better today and is seemingly back to his playful self.

“Thank you to everyone who helped us in this scary situation and everyone who reached out making sure he was ok.”

Fans rushed to show their support on the post.

Jenson’s fiancée Brittny Ward shared the news (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One wrote: “Oh Gosh, that must have been so scary for you all. Glad Hendrix is doing much better.”

A second said: “Poor baby! Glad he is feeling better.”

Another commented: “You’re so great to bring awareness to this! You’re helping so many mamas and babies out there.”

A fourth added: “Thoughts and prayers for a full and speedy recovery.”

Hendrix is currently recovering (Credit: Instagram Story/brittnyward)

When did Jenson become a dad?

Jenson, 40, got down on one knee after two years of dating former Playboy model Brittny in 2018.

One year later, the couple welcomed their first child together – a baby boy called Hendrix.

They announced the news on Instagram with a sweet snap of their son’s feet.

Alongside the shot, Brittny wrote: “He’s here, he’s healthy and our hearts couldn’t be more full.”

The couple are currently expecting their second baby.

