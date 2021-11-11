Jenny Ryan with her The Chase co-stars
News

Jenny Ryan shuts down rumours of ‘bitter feud’ with The Chase co-stars with backstage snap

Jenny and her co-stars were hanging out backstage

By Katy Brent

The Chase star Jenny Ryan has shut down any rumours of a feud behind the scenes, by sharing a backstage snap on Twitter.

Jenny cheekily captioned the shot: “We’re having another ‘bitter feud’ backstage. As you can see the six of us can hardly bear to be in the same room.”

The photo shows Jenny and the five other Chasers from the ITV quiz and spin-off Beat The Chasers hanging out together in the Green Room during filming.

The Chase star Jenny Ryan at celebrity event
The quiz expert shut down ‘feud’ reports (Credit: Peter Manning / SplashNews.com)

What did Jenny Ryan from The Chase say?

Jenny, better known to fans of The Chase and Beat The Chasers as The Vixen, was referring to reports of disharmony between the six of them.

Read more: Jane McDonald breaks down in tears during Loose Women return

And her followers on the social media site were quick to join in with the fun.

One said: “I can see it all kicking off.”

Another added: “Blimey! It’s all kicking off there, isn’t it, Jenny?”

Jenny enjoyed a meeting with her co-stars (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else has been going on with the Chasers?

Jenny was forced to comment on social media earlier this year after apparently ‘punching’ Paul Sinha.

The Sinnerman got a question wrong during an episode of Beat The Chasers in January, earning him a cheeky pat on the arm from Jenny.

Jenny, who stunned fans by revealing her full name recently, took to Instagram to diffuse the situation.

She wrote: “I didn’t *really* hurt him! Honest!

“Only last night my mate texted to say he appreciated me giving my teammates a congratulatory pat on the arm for a good answer…

“I’d forgotten the reverse was true…”

Paul poked fun at the incident too, joking on Twitter that he’d had to have surgery for his injury.

Jenny with the other Chasers and host Bradley Walsh (Credit: ITV)

He tweeted: “Just returned from shoulder surgery. What did I miss?”

Meanwhile, another of Jenny’s co-stars, host Bradley Walsh, will be leading the way with ITV’s Christmas line-up.

Read more: This Morning fans hit out at show following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle coverage

It was revealed this week that Bradley has made a special festive edition of Breaking Dad, Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad At Christmas.

The one-off Xmas special sees the father-and-son team travel to Iceland to take in the winter sights.

ITV says that they will explore volcanoes, glaciers and breathtaking landscapes, finding Christmas joy and terrifying challenges in equal measure.

Bradley said about the show: “Barney knows I hate the cold but I love Christmas, so I had to say yes to a festive road trip around Iceland.

“I just hope I can find somewhere to roast my chestnuts.” Cheeky.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Janette Manrara Rose Ayling-Ellis It takes Two
Strictly: It Takes Two fans stunned by Janette Manrara’s ‘awkward’ question to Rose Ayling-Ellis
Jane McDonald cries on Loose Women today
Jane McDonald breaks down on Loose Women over death of beloved partner Eddie Rothe
Who plays Fiona in Emmerdale? Yemisi Oyinloye has been in Coronation Street and Doctors
Piers Morgan has warned his new job will be the stuff of nightmares for Meghan Markle
GMB viewers declare Piers Morgan ‘deserves an apology’ from ITV over Meghan Markle
Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield
Holly Willoughby divides This Morning viewers over ‘refusal’ to take part in festive food segment
When are Coronation Street and Emmerdale on next? Soaps are both off air until Tuesday