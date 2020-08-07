Jenny Ryan admits she’s up for doing I’m A Celebrity as show moves to UK

Jenny Ryan has said she would be up for doing I'm A Celebrity this year.

On Friday, ITV announced the 2020 series will be filmed in the UK rather than Australia due to the coronavirus pandemic and travel restrictions.

Jenny Ryan said she would be up for doing I'm A Celebrity this year (Credit: ITV)

The Chase quizzer Jenny admitted she was always put off doing the show because of the spiders, snakes and the heat in Oz.

However, it seems the show being in the UK appeals more to Jenny.

What did Jenny Ryan say?

Jenny wrote on Twitter: "My main reservations about doing #ImACeleb have always been 1. The Spiders 2. The Snakes 3. The Heat.

"So this could be a big opportunity for ol' Jenny."

She added: "If it's not basically a three-week long version of Most Haunted then the network is missing a trick."

Fans were thrilled and encouraged Jenny to sign up to the show.

One person said: "Once in a life time chance.. Go for it if you feel comfortable doing it Jenny!"

Another replied: "Oh Jenny... do it... face your fears and you’ll overcome them."

A third tweeted: "Go for it!! We’re all behind you."

Meanwhile, her The Chase co-star Anne Hegerty - who did I'm A Celebrity in 2018 - gave some advice.

Anne said: "Outside of trials, 1. Spiders - only one big gravid one in overhang of pool, which no one used but me.

"2. Snakes - nope, they patrol the camp perimeter very carefully. 3. Heat - less than you'd think, you're sleeping outside."

Earlier today, ITV announced its decision to move the show to the UK.

What did ITV say about I'm A Celebrity 2020?

Kevin Lygo, ITV’s Director of Television said: "We announced last week that we were doing all we could to make the series.

Anne did I'm A Celebrity in 2018 (Credit: ITV)

"I’m thrilled that we can bring the show to viewers albeit not in the jungle."

Richard Cowles, Director of Entertainment at ITV Studios said: "We pulled out all the stops to try and make the series happen in Australia.

"We are all really excited about a UK version of I’m A Celebrity.

"While it will certainly be different producing the show from the UK, the same tone and feel will remain."

