Gogglebox favourite Jenny Newby has shared a tribute to her good pal Lee Riley on his birthday.

The reality TV star took to social media to post the sweet message to her best mate, ahead of the new series of the popular Channel 4 show hitting screens.

Jenny Newby shared a birthday tribute for her Gogglebox co-star Lee Riley(Credit: Channel 4)

What did Gogglebox’s Jenny share about her co-star and best pal Lee?

On Instagram, Jenny shared a black-and-white snap of herself smiling with Lee, who stands next to her pulling a face.

In the caption, Jenny called Lee her “couch potato and best friend”.

She wrote, alongside a string of celebratory emojis: “A big happy birthday to my couch potato and best friend. Lee, have a great day. Much love to you. Jenny xx.”

Gogglebox fans flooded the comments with birthday messages and said they can’t wait to have the pair back on their screens.

One said: “Happy Birthday, Lee. Have a great day.”

Another wrote: “Happy Birthday! My fave two you are!”

A third put: “I only watch Gogglebox for you two.”

Someone else said: “Can’t wait to see what you two get up to this series.”

A big happy birthday to my couch potato and best friend.

“Have a great day, Lee,” said a fifth, adding: “Can’t wait ’til Friday.”

Fans could barely contain their excitement earlier this week when the pals shared a behind-the-scenes look at the new series.

On Twitter, the duo posted a snap of some recording equipment, writing in the caption: “Series 16 take one. See ya at your house, Friday 9pm #Gogglebox.”

Filming Gogglebox series 16

Excited fans were quick to reply, with one tweeting back: “Can’t wait until all the Gogglebox families are back. We could all do with watching something that puts a smile back on our faces. Take care all.”

Another said: “Omg omg I’m so excited and can’t wait. Wonder if there are any new families coming onto it as well as you brilliant pair. You just make me laugh and brighten up our week. Keep laughing and loving.”

Someone else wrote: “Look forward to seeing Lee and Jenny and all the regulars on Gogglebox. Friday nights have come alive again!”

– New episodes of Gogglebox start this Friday (September 11) at 9pm on Channel 4

