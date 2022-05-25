Jennie McAlpine has been a Coronation Street mainstay for 21 years and she doesn’t have any intentions of going anywhere.

As her alter ego Fiz Stape faces yet another betrayal on-screen after boyfriend Phill’s big secret was revealed, what’s life like off screen for the actress?

Thankfully, a lot more settled!

Fiz isn’t having the easiest time of it right now! (Credit: ITV)

Who is Fiz in Coronation Street?

Jennie arrived on the cobbles as Fiz Brown in 2001.

She’s the devoted mum of Hope Stape and stepmum to Ruby Dobbs, as well as being Chesney Brown’s big sister.

Fiz, whose real name is Fiona, was brought up in care after some sub-standard parenting by mum Cilla Brown.

She arrived in Coronation Street to be fostered by Roy and Hayley Cropper.

An ill-fated marriage to serial killer John Stape saw her left devastated, and after a stint in prison because of his lies, she picked up the pieces and fell for old flame Tyrone Dobbs.

Sadly, he broke her heart when he fell for Alina Pop.

Fiz moved on with Phill, who fans have long suspected is hiding a dodgy secret.

This week it was revealed he’s writing a book about her ex, John!

Will she forgive him and accept his marriage proposal?

Jennie has been with Chris since 2005 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is Jennie McAlpine married to?

Thankfully, Jennie’s own home life is far more settled than Fiz’s!

She met restauranteur Chris Farr in 2005 after being introduced by co-star Antony Cotton (Sean Tully).

Despite Antony referring to Chris as her “future husband” when he introduced her, Jennie had a different idea.

She told the Daily Record: “I haven’t got time – for babies or marriage. I don’t like being the centre of attention so a big wedding isn’t for me.”

True to her word, she and Chris married in a secret ceremony in January 2017.

It was held at Manchester’s Trafford Town Hall and only two witnesses were present.

Jennie broke the news on her Twitter account at the time, and was inundated with messages of congratulations.

How many children does she have?

Chris and Jennie had their first child in November 2014.

Jennie gave birth to a little boy who they named Albert. He is now seven and will be eight later this year.

In April 2018, Jennie revealed she was expecting another baby.

They welcomed daughter Hilda in October 2018 and she was named after the iconic Coronation Street legend Hilda Ogden!

Jennie keeps her family very private and doesn’t share pictures of them on social media.

Jennie owns Annies in Manchester (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Does Jennie McAlpine own a restuarant?

Jennie and Chris own Manchester-based tearooms, Annies.

They opened in December 2012 and it serves traditional English food, including the famous Lancashire hotpot! They also serves teas, coffees, cakes and pastries.

The venue has great reviews on Trip Advisor.

However, in June 2021, the eatery was forced to shut temporarily after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus.

The business remained closed until Monday, June 21.

The statement posted to the restaurant’s Facebook page read: “We must announce that unfortunately we will have to close until Monday 21st June.

“This is due to a positive case of Covid-19 amongst our team and other members being instructed to self isolate by NHS test and trace.

“We have been following the strictest of safety procedures since opening and everyone’s safety is of paramount importance to us, which is why we have taken this decision.”

In April 2022, MailOnline reported that Annies was in over £500k worth of debt.

Jennie was a hit with fans (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

When was Jennie McAlpine in the jungle?

In November 2017 Jennie entered the jungle for I’m A Celebrity.

She was a hit with fans and had been thought favourite to be crowned Queen of the Jungle.

However, she was voted out the day before the final in a shock result.

Her departure left Iain Lee, Jamie Lomas and eventual winner Georgia Toffolo to battle it out for the crown.

At the time of her exit she revealed: “It was so much harder than I thought.

“I have been away from Albert just one night in his whole life, so to do three weeks, had been just… I can’t wait to see him.”

What else has she been in?

Before joining Coronation Street Jennie actually started out as a stand-up comedian in her teens.

When she was 13 she came second in the Young Comedian of the Year competition. She entered and came second again a year later.

She spent four years on the comedy circuit performing at charity nights, galas and pub nights.

In 1999 she landed the role of Michelle Morley in Emmerdale. She played her until 2000.

Jennie was also the voice over of the 2019 rebooted gameshow Supermarket Sweep hosted by Rylan Clark.

Jennie’s determined she’s going nowhere (Credit: ITV)

Is Jennie McAlpine leaving Coronation Street? Does Fiz die?

Fiz has recently left the cobbles – but not the show.

She moved away from the street with new fella Phill, but his betrayal has recently driven her back home to Tyrone.

Will she stay at No.9 for good now? Or will Phill’s big proposal tear her away?

Fiz has been a mainstay for almost 21 years, so would Jennie really ever leave?

In 2019 Jennie told Humans of XS Manchester podcast that she was “fine playing this one character.”

She revealed she had no intention of leaving and wanted to stay for the rest of her career – assuming the writers want her!

“I can’t take it for granted, because they might have other ideas,” she said.

Show bosses definitely seem to want her, but after she was married to a serial killer and has a pyromaniac daughter, it won’t be a quiet run for Fiz. And she might end up losing her life if Hope’s behaviour gets any worse…

