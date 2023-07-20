Jeff Brazier reunites with wife Kate seven months after split: ‘Love conquers all’

Jeff Brazier has delighted fans by reuniting with his wife – seven months after their break up.

The TV presenter announced late last year that he had split from wife Kate Dwyer after nine years together.

Now, judging by a new Instagram post, he’s pretty much confirmed they’re back on…

Jeff Brazier and wife Kate reunite

Back in December 2022, Jeff confirmed the end of his marriage on his Instagram.

“My nine-year relationship ended earlier in the year,” he told fans in the caption of a photo of himself.

TV presenter Jeff and PR director Kate married in 2018 after meeting in 2013.

He went on to reveal that he and his two sons, Freddy and Bobby Brazier (aka EastEnders’ Freddie Slater), had moved to a new area to start a new chapter.

Jeff Brazier and Kate back on?

Jeff’s Instagram followers therefore couldn’t believe their eyes yesterday (July 19) when he posted a new video of himself and Kate. The couple appeared to be on a romantic getaway, and even sealed the video with a kiss at the end.

Tagging Kate in the caption, he shared that the two of them had spent “a really special week” on a cruise.

I was like Geez she looks like Kate… wait a hot minute it IS Kate. Aaaaah this is so lovely. Love conquers all.

“The #valiantlady docked for Mallorca in Palma so instead of heading for the beach like in Cannes @katebrazierpr & I were ready to be a bit more touristy so we plotted up to watch the world go by and eat loads of cheese.” He said.

In the video, Jeff and Kate put on a loved-up display as they enjoyed a Mediterranean dinner.

Safe to say, fans were over the moon to see them back together.

“Love this post! How lovely to have taken time apart, discovered more of yourselves and come back together.” One person said.

Another commented: “I was like Geez she looks like Kate… wait a hot minute it IS Kate. Aaaaah this is so lovely. Love conquers all.”

A third agreed: “So very pleased for you both giving love a second chance, wish you both the best x.”

