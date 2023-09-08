Jeff Brazier breaks silence following astonishing ‘attack’ from Jade Goody’s mum after NTAs

Jeff Brazier has spoken out on Instagram after his eldest son, Bobby Brazier, won a National Television Award this week.

It comes after the mother of his ex Jade Goody reportedly hit out at him.

In his speech at the NTAs after winning the rising star gong, Bobby paid tribute to his dad, stating: “This actually has very, very, very little to do with me and everything to do with my dad.”

“Over the course of the last 20 years, I’ve consistently heard him say ‘because I can,’” he continued. “It was a mantra, or a motto of his. And him just saying that – because I can! Why not?”

Jackiey’s attack

As previously reported by The Sun, Bobby’s grandmother, Jackiey Budden, took a swipe at his dad, referring to him as a “[bleep].”

She apparently claimed that she was in the audience on the night but didn’t let anyone know she would be there. “I didn’t want to see their dad. He’s a [bleep],” Jackiey allegedly said.

“But I’m going to wait until they’re older before I let rip,” she added.

Jackiey’s daughter, Jade Goody, tragically died from cancer in March 2009. Jeff and Jade welcomed two sons – Bobby and Freddy – during their short-lived relationship and has raised them.

Jeff Brazier gushes over son Bobby

Since Jackiey’s exchange of words, Jeff has since taken to Instagram to share his “takeaways” from the evening. And by the looks of things, he’s taken the high road.

The recognition that a good attitude, kind heart and open mind can take you so far in just a year.

“The sweetest of feelings! The recognition that a good attitude, kind heart and open mind can take you so far in just a year,” he wrote. “Thank you to each and every one of the EastEnders cast and crew for their kindness, support and guidance towards Bobby.”

“I couldn’t have left feeling any more assured that he works amongst countless inspirations,” Jeff continued. “For all of the times I thought I was failing or struggling to cope? Confirmation I was, I am and will always be enough.”

Jeff expressed that the event “has lifted the whole family and everyone close to us”. He added: “My favourite moment, when he collected the NTA, looked around the arena and had a little giggle to himself at what he’d done. A moment of innocence you never want your children to lose.”

Jeff gave love to everyone who has followed their journey and those who continue to look out for his sons. “We have a long way to go but each message of support and encouragement has brought a smile,” he concluded.

