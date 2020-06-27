The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Jeff Brazier creates special Jade Goody tribute in son Freddy's new bedroom

Mum Jade died of cervical cancer in 2009, when son Freddy was just five years old

By Niamh Spence
Updated:
Jeff Brazier has revealed his newly decorated bedroom for son Freddy, filled with touching tributes to late mum Jade Goody.

Jade died of cervical cancer in 2009, when sons Freddy and Bobby were just five and six years old.

Freddy's new room has a touching tribute to mum Jade Goody, who died in 2009 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

TV presenter Jeff recently redecorated with wife Kate Dwyer, but made sure to celebrate Jade's memory.

In an Instagram Story revealing the teenager's bedroom makeover, there is a dedicated shelf filled with framed pictures of Freddy and brother Bobby as toddlers dressed in Santa costumes with their mum.

Additionally, another framed photo was a promotional snap from an advert for her 2009 documentary.

In September, Jeff showered Freddy with praise on his 15th birthday - and fans noted how proud his mum would be.

Jeff Brazier fans praise upbringing of sons

The TV presenter shared a string of childhood pictures to celebrate the teen's special day.

He said: "Oh this wonderful thoughtful, kind, considerate and funny little boy has entertained, amused and challenged us at every turn and now, today, he turns 15!

"Happy birthday Freddy, what you have in abundance, the heart, the awareness and the humour will take you a very long way. Proud of you."

Fans rushed to say how proud Jade would be.

One wrote: "His mummy would b proud of the amazing job u have done happy birthday"

Another added: "Jeff Brazier be proud of how they have turned out.xxx"

