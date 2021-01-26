Jean Johansson is a telly presenter, mother and wife.

But what is she famous for presenting? And how did she break into the television industry?

And just who is is her sporty spouse? Find the answers to all of these questions and more below…

How old is Jean Johansson?

Jean was born on November 15, 1981. As of January 2021 this makes her 39 years old.

She was born in Kenya, but grew up in Glasgow, Scotland.

Jean at a showbiz bash (Credit: SplashNews)

Is Jean married to a famous footballer?

Jean married Finnish football player Jonatan Johansson in 2008.

Jonatan has played for Rangers and Charlton Athletic. He’s also played for the Finnish national team.

They lived for several years in Malmo, Sweden. They also married in Sweden.

Jean and Jonatan share a son together, Jonatan Junior.

How did Jean become famous?

Jean won a nationwide search to front a new children’s television show when she was just 18.

This led to a slew of mainstream television hosting roles. Most recently she’s co-hosted BBC’s Animal Park as well as regularly serving as a reporter on The One Show.

She’s also competed on the likes of Celebrity Masterchef and House of Games.

In 2020 she co-hosted the three-part investigative series Is It A Con? with investigative journalist Paul Connolly.



Here they explore current lifestyle trends and examine just how healthy or beneficial they really are.

When did Jean Johansson join A Place In The Sun?

But Jean is most famous for hosting A Place In The Sun. She joined the show in 2018, and has helped couples find their dream holiday or relocation home ever since.

Jean told FirstTimeBuyer that it’s an absolute dream gig.

She explained: “It’s so good to meet people who are very excited about changing their lives and seeing their journey to buying a home abroad.

“It’s also warm and sunny and everyone is always in a great mood!”

Jean with her Is It A Con? co-host Paul Connolly (Credit: Channel 5)

What is Health Foods: Is It A Con about?

Health Foods: Is It A Con? explores the truth behind the claims of ‘healthy’ foods sold to the masses.

It also takes a look at ‘natural’ beauty products and allergy tests sold online.

Jean Johansson hosts alongside Paul Connolly in this three-episode series.

It airs Tuesday January 26 at 7pm and is available to stream on My5.

Will you be tuning in?