Grammy winner Jazmine Sullivan performs exclusive Lollapalooza pre-show gig

Jazmine Sullivan has warmed up for Lollapalooza with an exclusive performance in Chicago.
The two-time Grammy Award winner played a sparkling set to an invited audience at the city’s Kimpton Gray Hotel on Wednesday.
She is preparing for her debut appearance at the 2022 Lollapalooza Festival.
Read more: Brits all make the same complaint as Coleen Rooney wins libel case
Dazzling in a hot pink Sandro shirt and Stuart Weitzman heels, Jazmine set the room alight. She performed her chart-topping songs, including Bust Your Windows and Insecure.
Speaking ahead of the gig, the Pick Up Your Feelings hitmaker revealed it has been hot off-stage, too.
How does Jazmine Sullivan protect her voice?
But to protect her vocal cords, the 35-year-old keeps the air-con off – something she admitted doesn’t always go down well with her hairstylists and make-up artists.
She smiled: “I keep it hot but mostly because I sing and I kind of keep it warmer for my voice, so my vocal cords don’t dry out. I keep it like 75°F (24°C) or a little over. I like it warm!
“My glam team gets mad at me because I keep it a little too warm and they’re sweating.”
Read more: Naga Munchetty begs for help after disturbing discovery at home
Jazmine’s other travel must-haves include a kit of Aesop hand soap and bath products, as well as eucalyptus-scented candles.
“I love the eucalyptus smell. I always have candles on at home, so it reminds me of that and also creates an inviting/cosy environment,” the singer-songwriter explained.
Jazmine’s IHG Hotels & Resorts suite
Jazmine also shared that she has been invited to curate her own suite at the Kimpton Gray Hotel by IHG Hotels & Resorts.
One lucky IHG rewards member will be enjoying a luxurious five-night stay in Jazmine’s suite. It will feature all of Jazmine’s travel essentials. Think calming scents, vegan snacks and immune-strengthening juices.
“Travelling is naturally a big part of my life, both for work and to experience new things,” she continued.
“When I’m on the road, my hotel room is my sanctuary and a space of rejuvenation. I rely on a space that feels both comforting and creative to recharge.
“That’s why I was so drawn to collaborate with IHG Hotels & Resorts to bring my favourite parts of travelling to life through my own curated suite.
“From the calming scents we brought into the room to what’s stocked in the mini-fridge, this suite is a little part of me that I’m so excited to share.”
Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.