Grammy winner Jazmine Sullivan performs exclusive Lollapalooza pre-show gig

Jazmine Sullivan has warmed up for Lollapalooza with an exclusive performance in Chicago.

The two-time Grammy Award winner played a sparkling set to an invited audience at the city’s Kimpton Gray Hotel on Wednesday.

She is preparing for her debut appearance at the 2022 Lollapalooza Festival.

Jazmine Sullivan warms up for Lollapalooza 2022 (Credit: Cover Images)

Read more: Brits all make the same complaint as Coleen Rooney wins libel case

Dazzling in a hot pink Sandro shirt and Stuart Weitzman heels, Jazmine set the room alight. She performed her chart-topping songs, including Bust Your Windows and Insecure.

Speaking ahead of the gig, the Pick Up Your Feelings hitmaker revealed it has been hot off-stage, too.

How does Jazmine Sullivan protect her voice?

But to protect her vocal cords, the 35-year-old keeps the air-con off – something she admitted doesn’t always go down well with her hairstylists and make-up artists.

She smiled: “I keep it hot but mostly because I sing and I kind of keep it warmer for my voice, so my vocal cords don’t dry out. I keep it like 75°F (24°C) or a little over. I like it warm!

“My glam team gets mad at me because I keep it a little too warm and they’re sweating.”

Invited fans in Chicago came out to support Jazmine (Credit: Cover Images)

Read more: Naga Munchetty begs for help after disturbing discovery at home

Jazmine’s other travel must-haves include a kit of Aesop hand soap and bath products, as well as eucalyptus-scented candles.

“I love the eucalyptus smell. I always have candles on at home, so it reminds me of that and also creates an inviting/cosy environment,” the singer-songwriter explained.

Jazmine’s IHG Hotels & Resorts suite

Jazmine also shared that she has been invited to curate her own suite at the Kimpton Gray Hotel by IHG Hotels & Resorts.

One lucky IHG rewards member will be enjoying a luxurious five-night stay in Jazmine’s suite. It will feature all of Jazmine’s travel essentials. Think calming scents, vegan snacks and immune-strengthening juices.

“Travelling is naturally a big part of my life, both for work and to experience new things,” she continued.

Jazmine explained how she protects her voice (Credit: Cover Images)

“When I’m on the road, my hotel room is my sanctuary and a space of rejuvenation. I rely on a space that feels both comforting and creative to recharge.

“That’s why I was so drawn to collaborate with IHG Hotels & Resorts to bring my favourite parts of travelling to life through my own curated suite.

“From the calming scents we brought into the room to what’s stocked in the mini-fridge, this suite is a little part of me that I’m so excited to share.”