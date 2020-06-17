Jason Manford's incredible gesture to paramedics while working for Iceland

Jason Manford stopped to help paramedics as he delivered shopping to Manchester residents while working for Iceland.

The comedian is helping out the supermarket chain in exchange for donations to charity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, on Tuesday, he stopped his Iceland delivery van to hand out PPE to ambulance staff attending a road accident.

Jason Manford stopped to help paramedics as he worked for Iceland (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Boris Johnson accused of 'breaking lockdown rules' and taking baby Wilfred to meet his grandparents

One person helping at the scene thanked Jason on Twitter.

They wrote: "Thank you for stopping at Old Trafford and providing us with PPE to help assist with a road traffic accident."

What did Jason say?

Jason replied: "That was the maddest morning I’ve had all lockdown!

Jason stopped his Iceland delivery van to hand out PPE to ambulance staff (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"Guy knocked off his bike, people trying to help but social distancing!

"Lucky me, I’ve got the antibodies & @IcelandFoods have got loads of PPE in their vans so gave everybody some!

"An eventful morning to say the least."

That was the maddest morning I’ve had all lockdown! Guy knocked off his bike, people trying to help but social distancing! Lucky me, I’ve got the antibodies & @IcelandFoods have got loads of PPE in their vans so gave everybody some! An eventful morning to say the least. https://t.co/8kbMstKavZ — Jason Manford (@JasonManford) June 16, 2020

His followers praised his gesture with one person writing: "That’s amazing! You’re like a frozen food super hero!"

Another added: "You are a good one."

A third said: "What a day! Well done."

Read more: WIN £1,000 in our ‘Grab a Grand’ competition!

Earlier this week, Jason revealed he bagged a job at Iceland.

He shared a photo of himself wearing the supermarket's uniform as he said: "I’m guessing this is why mum’s go to Iceland."

That was the maddest morning I’ve had all lockdown!

Jason also thanked Iceland staff for being "so welcoming".

He wrote on Instagram: "Thanks to the staff at Iceland Foods for being so welcoming today, was a fun morning delivering to your lovely customers.

"Thanks for the generous donation to CAFTcharity & The Bread and Butter Thing Manchester."

Jason is working at Iceland during the coronavirus pandemic (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Last month, Jason revealed his application to be a 'customer assistant' at the Tesco Wilmslow branch had been turned down.

At the time, he wrote on social media: "I applied 7 weeks ago when I thought, like everyone, it was basically wartime and it would require all hands on deck.

"‘Curtains’ got cancelled on the 16th & I applied on the 21st for quite a few jobs).

"I have since managed to fill my ‘spare time’ doing some volunteer driving."

What do you think about Jason's gesture? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us.