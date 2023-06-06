Jason Manford ‘says goodbye’ to beloved family member at funeral

Jason Manford speaking on Loose Women
Jason Manford has paid tribute to a beloved family member, via Twitter and Instagram yesterday. Jason said a moving “goodbye” to his grandmother who sadly died recently.

“Goodbye Nana Manford”

In a social media post, Jason paid tribute to his beloved late grandmother whose funeral took place yesterday (June 5). The comedian shared a heartbreaking series of snaps with his followers: two adorable photos of the two of them together, one of his nana holding up a Man City scarf, and lastly, “Nana Manford” spelled out in flowers at her funeral.

The photos were accompanied by the caption: “We said goodbye to this legend today! Such a precious soul and I’ll miss her always.”

He followed up with a quote from her “favourite singer” Nat King Cole: “The greatest thing, you’ll ever learn, is just to love, and to be loved in return.”

“Goodnight Nana Manford xx,” he closed the moving tribute.

Jason Manford pays tribute to his nana

Jason sadly lost his grandmother Leah last month, just shy of her 100th birthday. In a previous post he thanked her for “99 years of wonderful moments and incredible memories”.

He gave a lovely insight into the person she was, saying: “Whether she was making cardigans for the kids or bullets for Lancaster bombers in WWII, she was such an inspirational woman.”

Jason was very close with his grandmother, previously delighting fans with photos with her and videos of them singing together. When she was hospitalised earlier in the year he kept his followers updated on her progress, saying: “I know a lot of you have been asking about Nana Manford and how she is doing. She loves that when I tell her.”

There was an outpouring of love for Jason following the news of his loss. Several famous faces reached out to show support. Kym Marsh tweeted: “Sending lots of love to you all x” and Carol Vorderman also sent him two hearts.

