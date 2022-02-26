Jason Manford: Starstruck judge leaves fans feeling queasy at ‘worrying’ hotel fail

Jason Manford, Starstruck judge and comedian, left his Instagram fans feeling queasy after sharing a ‘worrying’ hotel fail.

The stand up star, 40, is currently going around the UK and Ireland with his Like Me live tour.

And he frequently documents his audiences in different venues with selfies on social media.

But last night (Friday February 25) Jason shared a different insight into life on the road… and it seems neither he nor his Instagram followers were impressed.

Jason Manford: Starstruck judge shares ‘worrying’ snap on Instagram

The pic Jason shared on Insta was a close up of a bed sheet, and it seems it came from the hotel room he was staying in after his latest gig.

However, he wasn’t particularly taken with what he said he found – and wasn’t expecting to find.

Jason captioned his snap: “Slightly worrying when you check into your hotel room and there’s remnants of ‘love confetti’ next to your bed.”

He then added a green-faced ‘queasy’ emoji to his post.

Jason continued: “What else hasn’t been cleaned since the riding session that went on here! #WorstHotelYet.”

How fans reacted

Several of those reacting to Jason’s posts in the comments section also made use of the ‘queasy’ emoji, as well as ‘vomiting’ emojis.

“Ooooooooooo minging!” one follower described the scene.

Another wrote: “I hope you asked for a change of room… OR CHANGE OF HOTEL. Those sheets have not been changed.”

And a third emoji user also contributed: “Finding someone else’s short & curly is bad enough.”

Jason Manford, right, with fellow Starstruck judges Adam Lambert, Sheridan Smith and Beverley Knight (Credit: ITV)

‘You’ll never sleep in a hotel again’

Among the other responses in the comments section were several suggestions that Jason should scan his bedsheets in future to guard against unwanted additions to his sleeping arrangements.

“Travel with a blue light,” one follower joked.

However, another cynic laughed back: “Don’t do that you’ll never sleep in a hotel again!”

But elsewhere, disgusted fans indicated Jason should have complained in person.

“I’d have demanded housekeeping to come up and do a thorough clean of the room while I stayed and watched!” someone wrote.

However, another person defended the presence of the ‘love confetti’, responding: “Old saying – no one sees what has been cleaned only what hasn’t.

“A couple of missed things do happen with the pressure housekeeping staff work under to turn the rooms around.

“Could you clean 20 rooms in three hours and cover every inch of every room?!”

