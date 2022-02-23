Jason Lee stands by false ‘Queen is dead’ story branding retraction that blames intern FAKE

Yesterday Jason Lee became the most stupid man on Twitter after declaring the Queen is dead.

This entirely false story from his US gossip website Hollywood Unlocked was swiftly debunked by those in the actual know.

Under the headline ‘Queen Elizabeth dead’, the website wrote: “Socialites, it is with our deepest regret to inform you that Britain’s Queen Elizabeth has died.

“Sources close to the Royal Kingdom notified us exclusively that Queen Elizabeth has passed away.”

ROYAL KINGDOM? Tells you everything. Yet, despite denial, outrage and mocking from thousands of Twitter users, the story remained live.

And Jason Lee doubled down on its supposed veracity, tweeting: “We don’t post lies and I always stand by my sources. Waiting for an official statement from the palace.”

Well, of course that official statement never materialised.

But Lee blew up on Twitter all over again today after a post pertaining to be from Hollywood Unlocked acknowledged the site published the article in error. It also blamed the INTERN.

Our deepest apologies goes out to the #RoyalFamily and all involved in this embarrassing situation. It was an accident and we’re working hard to make sure that this mistake never happens again. The intern journalist was misinformed and published the draft post by mistake. – HU — Hollywood Unlocked (@HollywoodUL) February 23, 2022

The statement read: “Our deepest apologies goes out to the #RoyalFamily and all involved in this embarrassing situation.

“It was an accident and we’re working hard to make sure that this mistake never happens again.

“The intern journalist published the draft post by mistake.

Reaching new lows by blaming ‘the intern’.

**** PLOT TWIST****

However, Lee has now posted a statement from his personal Twitter account declaring the retraction is actually fake – it came from a fake account (that looks very much like the real account, if you ask us).

Woke up to some fake account posting a retraction. We do not know that account and we have not retracted our story. There has yet to be an official statement from the Palace. Staying tuned. — Jason Lee (@theonlyjasonlee) February 23, 2022

He wrote: “Woke up to some fake account posting a retraction. We do not know that account and we have not retracted our story.

“There has yet to be an official statement from the Palace. Staying tuned.”

FYI readers, there is yet to be a statement from Buckingham Palace because the story still isn’t true – there’s a whole protocol in place for when the Queen does die and how the media reports it.

And we’ll bet our last red Wine Gum that Hollywood Unlocked isn’t on speed dial to the Palace.

