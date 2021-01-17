In news that’ll delight fans of the showbiz legend, Jason Donovan is the “clear front-runner” to be crowned the winner of Dancing on Ice.

Apparently Jason has more chance of winning the ITV show than any other contestant.

While he may not be the bookies’ favourite to win this year, he’s most certainly caught the eye of some.

No, he doesn’t have a secret ice skating past. Neither has he been watching endless videos of Torvill and Dean.

Apparently, Jason is most likely to take the honours because he closely matches the profiles of celebrities who’ve won in the past.

Jason Donovan is partnered with Alexandra Schauman on this year’s Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

Which contestants are favourite to win Dancing On Ice?

Former chart-topper Jason will team up with Finnish professional Alexandra Schauman in this series of Dancing On Ice.

Despite the fact that he’s performed in West End musicals, and took part in Strictly Come Dancing 10 years ago, bookies don’t seem to fancy his chances of winning.

Historical research has shown that gender and profession can really influence performance.

The Aussie star is currently only fourth favourite with Betfair, who are offering odds of 8/1 on Jason lifting the trophy when the series ends in March.

Coronation Street actress Faye Brookes is the favourite at odds of 11/4.

However, a study by another betting company, Bet O’Clock, found that Jason has a good chance of winning because he has history in his favour.

For a start, actors have traditionally performed very well on the show, winning six of the 12 series so far.

News he’s favourite to win Dancing on Ice will delight fans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

From Strictly to Dancing On Ice

And Jason’s gender stands him in good stead too, as male celebrities have triumphed in eight of the previous series.

A Bet O’Clock rep said: “Historical research has shown that gender and profession can really influence performance, so male actors are the clear front-runners when it comes to competing for this year’s Dancing On Ice crown.

“Before placing a bet ahead of this year’s show, bear in mind the historical data, despite what the bookmakers are predicting.”

Corrie star Faye Brookes is the current favourite with Betfair (Credit: ITV)

What has Jason said about DOI?

As for what Jason thinks, he doesn’t reckon his stint on Strictly will help him much when he takes to the ice.

He told The Sun: “On Strictly you’re on solid ground. When I go onto the ice, I’m working for the entire two hours. Even when you’re standing still.

“The thing about Dancing On Ice is that it’s about movement. Strictly is about standing still sometimes and using other parts of your body.”

Dancing On Ice starts tonight at 6pm on ITV.

