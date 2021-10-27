Janette Manrara shows off gorgeous hair transformation as she goes for the chop

Janette Manrara has wowed fans on Instagram with a gorgeous hair transformation.

The 37-year-old It Takes Two star revealed all on the social media site, and fans loved it!

What did It Takes Two star Janette Manrara reveal on Instagram?

Janette took to Instagram to show off her new ‘do and she looked delighted with the outcome.

Dressed in a stylish orange leather jacket and wearing bright red lipstick, she flashed a smile as she shared the transformation with fans.

After her stint in the hairdresser’s chair her hair was straighter and much shorter than what we’ve been used to seeing recently.

And she captioned the two images: “Short hair…. Don’t care [scissors emoji] Thanks @lucajoneshair & @kitchhair for my new winter bob! [star emoji].”

Fans loved Janette’s new ‘do (Credit: BBC)

How did fans react to the new ‘do?

It wasn’t long before Janette’s fans replied heaping praise on the star for her new cut.

One said: “Wow stunning [hearts-for-eyes emojis].”

Another shouted: “LOVE IT!!! [clap emoji]”

A third exclaimed: “[clap emoji] Really suits you!”

Janette has been here there and everywhere (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else has Janette been up to recently?

Since she quit as pro dancer on Strictly, Janette has been gaining fans for her presenting skills on It Takes Two.

And she’s obviously living her best life at the moment, also giving fans a sneak peek into the recent wedding of showbiz pal, Kym Marsh.

Hwoever, she confused followers by sharing a snap from the wedding, which appeared to show former Corrie star Kym standing next to Morning Live presenter Gethin Jones.

This caused some fans to think it was actually Kym and Gething who got married.

“I thought Kym got married to Gethin for a second there,” commented one fan.

In fact, Kym married Scott Ratcliff.