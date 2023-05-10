Janette Manrara makes heartbreaking family confession following sad death

In latest Janette Manrara news, the Strictly Come Dancing star has made a heartbreaking family confession following her grandfather’s death.

Janette, 39, revealed her sad loss earlier this week to Instagram fans as she explained why she had “been quiet”.

The pregnant dance star and It Takes Two host told followers she and her grandfather were “extremely close”. Janette also hailed her grandfather’s “sacrifice” that meant she was “able to fly and make dreams comes true”.

And on Wednesday (May 10) afternoon, Janette touched on ‘family sacrifices’ again as she updated her supporters and gave thanks for all the messages she has received.

Janette Manrara now presents Strictly spin off It Takes Two having debuted on the series as a dancer in 2013

Janette Manrara family news latest

Much-loved Janette – married to fellow Strictly pro Aljaz Skorjanec – explained in an Instagram Story how her family had steeled themselves for her grandfather’s passing. She said: “We knew it was coming. He was very unwell. And he passed at 89 years old so he did lead a really good life.”

However, the US-born star, who has Cuban ancestry, also admitted how difficult it is to be so far away from her relatives at such a distressing time for her family.

‘There are lots of sacrifices to be made’

Janette went on: “But I think the hardest bit is just being away from my family during this time. Aljaz and I, we are very close to our families and it is moments like this that make it really tough to be away from them.

It is moments like this that make it really tough to be away from family.

“So it is not always glitz and glam – there are lots of sacrifices to be made. But my family’s doing really well and thank you once again from the bottom of my heart for all of your lovely messages.”

Telly fave addresses her Instagram fans on Wednesday afternoon (Credit: Instagram)

Separate to the loss of her grandfather, Aljaz recently opened up about how pregnancy is “hard” for his wife. The couple are set to become parents for the first time over the summer. They were set to embark upon IVF treatment until they found out they were expecting.

Janette and Aljaz have been married since 2017 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Aljaz recently told OK! magazine: “It’s hard mentally, it’s hard physically. It’s a big test.

“The struggles some people go through to fall pregnant – I’m just amazed by women. I’ve found a complete new respect for my beautiful little Janette, who I love more than anything. It’s a little miracle how we got here.”

