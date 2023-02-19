Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec announced today that they’re expecting their first baby together.

The Strictly Come Dancing couple have spoken about their baby plans for years following their marriage in 2017.

Before their baby news, Janette made a heartwarming confession about Aljaz being a dad one day.

Aljaz and Janette are expecting a baby (Credit: ITV)

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec baby news

Speaking on Loose Women in 2021, Janette opened up about her plans to start a family with Aljaz.

She said at the time: “To be honest, I’ve always looked forward to becoming a mother.

“I think what Aljaz and I discovered in the first lockdown is how much we really are a team. When we decide to have children in the future, we will be more than ready.”

She continued: “For anyone considering to become parents, the most important thing is mum and dad have this unity.

Janette previously gushed that Aljaz would make an “incredible” father (Credit: ITV)

“I think Aljaz will be the most incredible dad and yeah, when the time is right we will be more than ready.”

The pair announced their baby news on Sunday in an interview with HELLO! Magazine.

Janette and Aljaz revealed their baby is due in the late summer.

Speaking to the publication about their 12-week scan, Janette said: “I was overwhelmed with emotion because it was real. There really was a little human being growing inside me.

“I didn’t realise how much they moved; the baby was literally flipping about.

“We saw the arms moving and the feet moving and it was pretty magical. The doctor said, ‘It’s already dancing.'”

Many of their Strictly co-stars have congratulated them on social media.

Giovanni Pernice wrote: “Congrats,” followed by a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Amy Dowden said: “Eeeeeeek sooooo sooooo soooo happy! I’m so excited for you both.”

Kai Widdrington gushed: “Congratulations you two,” followed by heart emojis.

