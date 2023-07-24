Heavily pregnant Janette Manrara cruelly trolled over behaviour: ‘Why do this?!’

Heavily pregnant Janette Manrara has been cruelly trolled ahead of the birth of her first baby.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer is expecting her first baby with husband Aljaz Skorjanec. And, over the weekend, she shared a beautiful picture of her bare baby bump to social media.

The picture showed mum-to-be Janette gazing lovingly at her bare baby bump, as she cradled her growing tummy while wearing a red robe-style outfit. She wished her fans a “happy Sunday from us”.

But some of her followers appeared to have got out of the wrong side of bed yesterday (July 23). And, instead of wishing the same back to the star, they asked her: “Why do this?!”

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec are expecting their first baby together (Credit: Cover Images)

Pregnant Janette Manrara trolled ahead of birth of baby

Gorgeous mum-to-be Janette shared a beautiful picture of herself on Instagram over the weekend, but it sadly seemed to offend some of her followers.

Nothing is private now! Why do this?!

After seeing the picture of Janette’s bare baby bump, one troll urged: “Please, keep some things private.” Another agreed and commented: “Nothing is private now! Why do this?!” A third said: “Couldn’t agree with you more!” Another accused her of “flaunting” her bump and said they were “not sure” about the picture. Finally, another commented: “I’ve seen photos of this unborn child more than ones in my family!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janette Manrara (@jmanrara)

‘You can always not look’

However, the Strictly favourite, who recently revealed she was in a lot of pain with her pregnancy, was quickly defended by the majority of her fans.

“You can always not look,” one hit back. Another said: “You can always unfollow.” Others said there was “no need for spiteful comments”. “Why should she keep it private? If you don’t want to see it fine, scroll down. No need for spiteful comments,” they said.

Another added: “You don’t get to tell anyone else how to live their life – the end! Perhaps address the issues you have why this triggers you.” Another commented: “Seriously? Used to dancing in skimpy outfits and you are seemingly offended by a pregnant stomach!” “Why. Why should she? Women are amazing, the woman’s body is amazing. We grow humans. Show it off, and be proud,” another follower said.

Others commented that “a simple unfollow” would do the trick if Janette’s baby bump “offends you that much”.

Read more: Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez share poignant meaning behind new baby’s unusual name

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.