Janette Manrara on ‘medication’ after developing condition amid ‘painful’ recovery from birth of daughter

Janette Manrara has revealed she’s on medication amid her “painful” recovery from giving birth to her baby daughter.

Strictly power couple Janette and Aljaz Skorjanec welcomed their first child together on Friday (July 28). Since the birth of baby Lyra Rose, the showbiz couple have been keeping their devoted fans updated as they settle into the new chapter in their lives.

But on Wednesday (August 2) Janette issued a fresh update revealing she’s developed a condition.

Janette Manrara on ‘medication’ after giving birth to baby girl

Taking to her Instagram Story, Janette uploaded a video of her sitting on the sofa at her home. She told her 563k fans: “Hi everybody so I forgot to mention yesterday I actually got a rash.

“Some kind of a heat rash on my belly. So that has been a fun journey to go through. It is really itchy but I am on medication to heal it.” Janette went on: “Recovery is going OK… painful, as you would expect. But Lyra is being amazing. She is asleep.”

Janette Manrara says baby Lyra ‘is doing really well’

Janette then turned the camera to Aljaz who was sprawled across the floor seeming to catch some sneaky Zs.

“Aljaz, say ‘hi’,” she said before adding: “He is exhausted – he did all the night last night again. But we’re doing good. We’re doing good. All things considered, even if I have this rash going, Lyra is doing really well, and so is Aljaz, and I am getting there slowly.”

When did Janette and Aljaz find out they were pregnant?

The couple found out they were expecting a baby in December last year, just as they were due to start having IVF treatment. Speaking to Hello Magazine at the time, Janette said: “For the past couple of years we hadn’t been using protection but nothing was happening, so we thought IVF was the next best thing for us to do.”

She added: “I turn 40 later this year and the NHS offers really good services to women under 40. The doctor said that as soon as I got my period we would start injections, but my period never came.

“I know that IVF can be really strenuous on a woman’s body and there is no guarantee it will work, so to know that this little miracle just came from a wonderful night we had together is amazing.”

When she told Aljaz she was finally pregnant, she handed him the positive test, and they “cried and hugged”.

