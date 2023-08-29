New mum Janette Manrara poses in underwear as she shares update on recovery from welcoming daughter

She welcomed her baby daughter via C-section in July, and now Janette Manrara has given an update on her recovery while posing in her underwear.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional, who is mum to Lyra with husband Aljaž Škorjanec, has been working with Hatch Athletic, a fitness community for mums.

Sharing her postpartum journey with fans, Janette looked incredible as she showed off her figure. She wrote on her Instagram Story: “Been doing my exercises suggested from @hatch_athletic to start the recovery process for the past week and I already feel a little stronger and able to do more.”

The new mum continued: “Slow and steady wins the race. Enjoying my food still though! Just focusing on recovery so I can be back dancing safely.”

She added: “Every journey is completely different, but really enjoying mine and not putting any pressure on myself throughout it.”

Janette Manrara’s postpartum journey after welcoming baby girl

It comes after Janette admitted she wanted to be back on stage by Christmas.

Opening up earlier this month, she told her followers: “I want to share as much of it as I can with you guys because I want to do it safely so I can get back into dancing, and hopefully on stage for the Christmas shows with no rushing or doing anything that can damage my recovery. Because obviously it is quite an intense surgery and I need to be careful.”

Every journey is completely different, but really enjoying mine and not putting any pressure on myself throughout it.

She added: “Feeling confident and happy in my own skin and knowing that all that really matters is that Lyra and I are both healthy and happy.

“I’ll take each day one at a time and at my own pace. Sending love to all the moms out there in their own postpartum journeys. We’re all amazing!”

Janette welcomed daughter Lyra on July 28, 2023. Announcing the news, she shared a black and white snap of herself in hospital with Aljaž and their newborn.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, announced they were expecting their first baby in February. Janette discovered she was pregnant just as they were due to start having IVF treatment.

Speaking to Hello magazine, she previously said: “For the past couple of years we hadn’t been using protection but nothing was happening, so we thought IVF was the next best thing for us to do.”

She added: “I turn 40 later this year and the NHS offers really good services to women under 40. The doctor said that as soon as I got my period we would start injections, but my period never came.

“I know that IVF can be really strenuous on a woman’s body and there is no guarantee it will work, so to know that this little miracle just came from a wonderful night we had together is amazing.”

