Janet Street-Porter’s four husbands – and why she divorced them all

Janet Street-Porter has had a colourful love life with four previous husbands and numerous lovers before her current long-term relationship.

Here’s a deep dive into her marriages – and why they ended in divorce.

Who is Janet Street-Porter married to?

Currently, Janet isn’t married but she’s walked up the aisle not once but four times before.

She first married husband Tim Street-Porter when she was just 19 in 1967.

The couple were young when they met as students and Janet revealed in her 2006 autobiography that they were “interested in the same music, art and movies”.

Yet for Janet it wasn’t a marriage built for life as she admitted she had “several affairs” before they divorced in 1975.

Bold Janet didn’t wait long before she met and fell in love with her second husband, Time Out Group founder and publisher Tony Elliot.

The pair were wed for two years, with Janet saying on Loose Women their nuptials were “a mistake”.

She said: “I turned to him and said ‘well that was a mistake,’ within 24 hours [of marrying] and he said ‘I agree’.

“I said ‘we were such great friends, exactly the same age, why on earth did we get married?’”

Two years after separating from Tony, she wed again in 1979.

This time Janet, who was working successfully as a journalist, turned to successful film and documentary maker Frank Cvitanovich. Frank himself was married five times, and his union with Janet lasted just two years.

The fourth and final time Janet walked up the aisle was to wed David Sorkin.

Janet has previously described her fourth marriage as “a big, big mistake”, with the wedding taking place in Las Vegas at 3.30 in the morning.

She confessed: “I thought ‘I don’t know why I’m saying the words ‘I do’ but I’m just saying I do’ then I was back in the hotel and I was like, ‘ugh’.”

What does she think about her exes?

In an interview with The Guardian, Janet revealed a cheeky insight into her love life, when she said: “I’ve been married four times and lived with a lot of blokes – I know how men’s minds work.

“What have all the men I’ve been with got in common? They’re all pathetically grateful.”

Despite her ups and downs with her exes, Janet did reveal her sentimental side in a confession on Loose Women.

The star opened up and admitted that she still has all of her engagement and wedding rings from each of her four marriages.

She said: “Wedding rings, engagement rings, yes I’ve got them all filed in a chest of drawers.”

Is she dating anyone now?

Janet has been in a relationship with former restauranteur and entrepreneur Peter Spanton since 1999. However, the pair keep their relationship private and firmly out of the spotlight.

Despite keeping their relationship quiet, Janet has revealed some ‘interesting’ insights into her current relationship.

In an interview with The Sun in 2019, Janet revealed she collects dead deer and skins and butchers it for romantic meals for her and Peter to eat together.

Janet told the panel and audience in an episode of Loose Women, saying: “I eat roadkill. If I see a deer by the side of the road that’s been hit by a lorry or a car [I pick it up], what else are you going to do?

“We used to eat it, there’s nothing wrong with it. You can go on YouTube and watch a video on how to slaughter it.”

​​ Does Janet Street-Porter have any children?

Janet Street-Porter does not have any kids. She’s previously written in her columns about whether this meant she had been “selfish” or too career-focused.

However, JSP did maintain “there’s no stigma in choosing not to breed”.

“I don’t miss having kids,” she wrote in another piece. “Men are far more demanding – especially creative, imaginative men who live in their own heads. I have certainly enjoyed the dramas and the delights of their company.

“I wouldn’t swap a smart man for a toddler or a goldfish.”

