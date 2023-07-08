X Factor star worries fans following collapse in hotel corridor

Janet Devlin, who starred in the 2011 series of X Factor, has shared a health update with fans on Instagram.

The singer, 28, revealed she had been hospitalised after collapsing in a hotel corridor last Wednesday evening (July 5).

Janet told followers she smashed both her jaw and wrist during the incident but it seems she wasn’t too concerned, initially.

She assumed the next day she had developed an issue with her gums and may have slept on her wrist.

However, Janet later ended up in hospital – and she indicated medics hope to continue investigations into why she collapsed.

Janet Devlin came fifth on X Factor in 2011 (Credit: X Factor YouTube)

Janet Devlin: X Factor star health update

Sharing an Insta Story from her hospital bed, Janet revealed how she discovered she hadn’t been suffering with an abscess.

She also told fans she must have bitten her gum when she passed out – and confirmed her wrist was badly bruised, rather than broken.

Janet Devlin updates her Instagram fans (Credit: Instagram)

Janet’s latest update, uploaded to her account in the early hours of Saturday (July 8) morning, showed her with a cast on her left wrist and hand.

She took the opportunity to praise NHS staff who looked after her.

Janet wrote in the post’s caption: “Just wanting to take a second to say a thank you to the lovely Drs, Nurses and NHS staff that looked after me today! Especially Tyrone – if you ever see this – you’re a legend!”

‘I don’t know how long I was unconscious for’

She continued: “I’ve been safely discharged now! To anyone who doesn’t know what happened – I collapsed on Wednesday night, on my own, in a hotel corridor.

“I don’t know how long I was unconscious for, but I just went to work the next day as normal. But I woke up with a swollen jaw and a really painful wrist. I thought I had an abscess in my gum and slept funny on my wrist.

I actually smashed my jaw on the floor and my wrist too.

“I was wrong – I actually smashed my jaw on the floor and my wrist too.”

Janet went on: “Luckily I’m fine. My bloods are normal. Nothing is broken. I’ll be getting a referral to look into the heart again. Oh and resting up!

“Thank you for all your lovely messages and thank you so much again to the NHS.”

How fans reacted

Janet’s concerned followers were quick to offer her their best wishes.

“Next gig I’m bringing a hundred feet of bubble wrap and cocooning you in it, it’s the only way to make sure you stay safe,” one wrote in the comments section.

Another urged her: “Keep your head up girl. You have a lot of courage and a lot of people loving you.”

And a third said: “Wishing you a speedy recovery!”

ED! has approached a representative for Janet Devlin for comment.

