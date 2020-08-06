Jane Moore stuns fans as she shares bikini photo on holiday

Jane Moore has wowed fans by sharing a bikini photo on holiday.

The Loose Women star has jetted off on holiday after travel restrictions were eased.

Jane, 58, shared a snap to Instagram on Thursday as she posed in front a pool in France.

In the picture, Jane wore a black bikini with a blue kaftan over the top.

What did Jane Moore say?

Jane wrote: "There’s an old saying, 'you never know how many friends you have until you buy a house in France' and, luckily for me, a friend who has a place near Avignon invited us to hop on a plane and visit.

"So here I am. And how wonderful it is too.

Jane Moore has wowed fans by sharing a bikini photo on holiday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"It’s the same heatwave you’re having at home but, unlike the paddling pool we have in London, I have this glorious beauty to submerge myself in when the going gets tough."

She added: "For anyone interested, the cover-up I’m wearing is from Australian brand @oneseason_official but I bought it several seasons ago!

I have this glorious beauty to submerge myself in when the going gets tough.

"It’s a trusty old favourite.

"Wherever you all are - be it abroad, in your back garden, on your balcony, on a beach or in the local park, enjoy the sunshine and stay safe."

What did fans say?

Fans were stunned by Jane's appearance.

Jane wowed her fans with her holiday appearance (Credit: ITV)

One person commented: "Brilliant have a great and wonderful time."

Another wrote: "Looking great Jane. Enjoy your time in France."

A third added: "Oh my goodness Jane how wonderful enjoy."

Last week, Jane shared a snap of herself holding a bottle of champagne as she started her holiday.

The bottle was called "Dame Jane champagne" and the presenter was thrilled.

She wrote: "What a perfect way to start my holiday - Dame Jane champagne! I can vouch that it was delicious.

"It’s slightly wet oop here in Yorkshire but we’re reliably informed it’s going to brighten up tomorrow so fingers crossed I can take my mac and wellies off.

"Either way, it’s just nice to get away and I’m glad we didn’t opt for Spain.

"Are you doing a staycation or heading abroad?"

