Jane Moore stuns fans as she shares bikini photo on holiday

Jane Moore has wowed fans by sharing a bikini photo on holiday.
The Loose Women star has jetted off on holiday after travel restrictions were eased.
Jane, 58, shared a snap to Instagram on Thursday as she posed in front a pool in France.
Read more: Gemma Collins reveals she had a miscarriage during lockdown
In the picture, Jane wore a black bikini with a blue kaftan over the top.
What did Jane Moore say?
Jane wrote: "There’s an old saying, 'you never know how many friends you have until you buy a house in France' and, luckily for me, a friend who has a place near Avignon invited us to hop on a plane and visit.
"So here I am. And how wonderful it is too.
"It’s the same heatwave you’re having at home but, unlike the paddling pool we have in London, I have this glorious beauty to submerge myself in when the going gets tough."
She added: "For anyone interested, the cover-up I’m wearing is from Australian brand @oneseason_official but I bought it several seasons ago!
I have this glorious beauty to submerge myself in when the going gets tough.
"It’s a trusty old favourite.
"Wherever you all are - be it abroad, in your back garden, on your balcony, on a beach or in the local park, enjoy the sunshine and stay safe."
What did fans say?
Fans were stunned by Jane's appearance.
One person commented: "Brilliant have a great and wonderful time."
Another wrote: "Looking great Jane. Enjoy your time in France."
A third added: "Oh my goodness Jane how wonderful enjoy."
Last week, Jane shared a snap of herself holding a bottle of champagne as she started her holiday.
The bottle was called "Dame Jane champagne" and the presenter was thrilled.
Read more: Loose Women star Jane Moore celebrates 'perfect start' to holiday
She wrote: "What a perfect way to start my holiday - Dame Jane champagne! I can vouch that it was delicious.
"It’s slightly wet oop here in Yorkshire but we’re reliably informed it’s going to brighten up tomorrow so fingers crossed I can take my mac and wellies off.
"Either way, it’s just nice to get away and I’m glad we didn’t opt for Spain.
"Are you doing a staycation or heading abroad?"
Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.