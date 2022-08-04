Jane McDonald ‘overwhelmed’ with support as she reflects on ‘difficult time’

Jane McDonald has admitted to her Twitter fans that she’s been “overwhelmed” by their support.

It’s been a tough couple of years for the Cruising With favourite after she lost her partner Eddie Rothe to cancer in March 2021.

Since then, Jane has rallied, releasing a new album and going out on tour.

And the support from fans isn’t lost on the much-loved star.

Jane McDonald has revealed she’s ‘overwhelmed’ by the support from her fans (Credit: YouTube)

Jane McDonald ‘overwhelmed’ by support

The singer reflected on a “difficult time” in a new post on Twitter today (August 4).

And she revealed that the support she’s had from fans has been “overwhelming”.

Jane tweeted: “I had such a great time making my latest album Let the Light In!

Read more: Jane McDonald’s whopping net worth after two decades in the spotlight ‘revealed’

“I wrote the new material during what was a difficult time for all of us in 2020 and was overwhelmed with the amazing response the album got on release!” she said.

Over on her website, Jane then opened up about her experience of the pandemic.

She said: “In early 2020, like everyone else, I was forced to stop and stay at home.

“With so much time on my hands I dusted off my piano and became inspired to write some songs for a new album.

“When it came time to record the album I asked my own band, who also just happened to be free!”

I had such a great time making my latest album ‘Let the Light In’! I wrote the new material during what was a difficult time for all of us in 2020 and was overwhelmed with the amazing response the album got on release! Find out more – https://t.co/2JQolAyvmN #album #newalbum pic.twitter.com/Ym9gATfHWi — Jane McDonald (@TheJaneMcDonald) August 4, 2022

‘Best album I’ve ever made’

Jane then added: “The album has the same fantastic energy that anyone who has seen me live will have experienced.

“This is the best album that I have ever recorded,” she concluded.

‘Well deserved’

Fans of the singer were quick to comment on the post.

Offering even more support, one said: “I love this album. It’s my favourite.”

A second said they couldn’t wait to see Jane perform it live on tour.

“Looking forward to seeing you in Southend in September,” they said.

“The response was very well deserved! It’s your best album yet and evokes every emotion,” concluded another.

Are you a Jane McDonald fan? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertaimentDailyFix.