Jane McDonald has paid an emotional tribute to fans who donated to a hospice that cared for her late partner.

Eddie Rothe, who Jane was with for 13 years, tragically died from lung cancer in April 2021.

And now the 58-year-old star has thanked all of her fans who donated to the charity.

What did Jane McDonald say?

Sharing a logo from the hospice, she said: “I would like to say a huge heartfelt Thank You to everyone who donated to the Wakefield Hospice Just Giving fund in Ed’s memory.

“Your generosity has raised a total of £12,125.38!

“These funds will make a significant difference to the patients and their families at the hospice.

“I would also like to say how touched I was at the kind and thoughtful messages left on the Just Giving page. You have all been wonderful! Love Jane x @wakefieldhospice.”

Eddie ad Jane had been together since 2008 (Credit: Sue Andrews / Flynet – SplashNews / SplashNews.com)

How did fans react?

It wasn’t long until many of Jane’s 106,000 followers responded to the star’s message.

One wrote: “This is lovely. A piece of joy in a dark time.

“Hospices are such amazing places and rely so much on the generosity of others. Take care xx”

Another said: “What a fantastic donation Jane. You are in my thoughts and prayers, much love.”

A third commented: “Well done [to] everyone who contributed.”

Jane in her Channel 5 series (Credit: Channel 5)

How did Jane announce Eddie’s death?

Jane announced the sad news on her Twitter feed in early April, and then thanked fans for their kind messages.

“I want to thank everyone most sincerely for the wonderful cards & messages of support that I’ve received since the awful news was announced that I’d lost my beloved Ed.

“I’m so touched by each & every one…”

She also said on her website that it had been a tough time for everyone, but she was certain “better days are ahead”.