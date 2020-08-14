Jane McDonald has shared some ‘awful’ news to her army of fans.

The singer and former Loose Women star, 57, says her scheduled cruise tour has been cancelled.

She says the decision is completely out of her hands, as it has been axed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing her fans via her official website, Jane wrote: “I’m so sorry and upset about today’s awful announcement, which is that Floating Festivals have had to cancel all their Cruises, including Sailaway With Jane McDonald.”

“I’m devastated this has happened as I know you were all looking forward to it as much as I was.

“I know this is especially sad and frustrating because this years Cruise had already been postponed because of Covid-19.”

Jane went on to say she was sorry if this upset her fans, especially as she knows so many are already under such pressure due to the these unprecedented times.

“Unfortunately it’s completely out of our control. You can find details in the statement which Floating Festivals released earlier today.

“This is as much information as they are able to give out just now and I’m sure more will follow when they are able to.

“Things are worrying and tough enough as it is for everyone at the moment and I’m so sorry that this has led to more bad news and disappointment for some people.

“Hopefully these trying times will pass and life will be brighter soon. Lots of love Jane.”

Jane shared a link to the announcement on her official Twitter account.

Many shared their disappointment over the cancellation.

One user wrote: “Absolutely devastated by this news. What an awful time for everyone right now.

“Sending you so much love, I know you’ll be just as heartbroken as us but better times will come again and hopefully one day we will all sail together, we can only hope. Love you lots xx.”

Another replied: “Like everyone who was looking forward to next year’s cruise the latest announcement is a major disappointment. Jane you must be devastated and we all understand this is totally out of your control. Take care and keep safe.”

