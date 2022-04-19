Jane McDonald reveals secrets behind incredible weight loss

Jane McDonald is looking better than ever and now she’s opened up about the secret behind her incredible weight loss.

The Loose Women panelist, 59, shed a stone and a half after her stint on ITV’s Sugar Free Farm in 2017.

The Wakefield-born star picked up a number of hacks from the show – which she continues to use today.

Jane McDonald shares the secrets to her weight loss (Credit: ITV)

Jane McDonald weight loss

Sugar Free Farm followed a group of celebrities as they tried to find the perfect recipe for weight loss.

Jane met resident nutritionist Angelique Panagos on the show, who she said gave her a ‘life-changing’ recipe for bread.

Speaking to the Express, Jane said: “The only bread I eat is one that I’ve got a recipe for from Angelique.”

The former cruise ship singer explained the bread was yeast-free and “full of seeds, oats and yoghurt.”

She added that she doesn’t eat a lot of the loaf, but will if she’s “craving a bit of starch”.

After her time on the show, Jane continued to cut out sugar and white carbs from her diet, which gave her incredible results.

How much weight has Jane lost?

Jane revealed she lost 9lbs in two weeks during Sugar Free Farm and then lost another stone and half after cutting out sugar.

“I used to eat so much rubbish,” she said. “I’ve always loved a pie and I was very carbohydrate-led as I was always hungry.”

The star explained that she completely changed the way she thought about food after being on the reality show.

The star has changed her eating habits over the years (Credit: ITV)

“I ate far too much and all the wrong things, I didn’t realise that if you eat the wrong things, it doesn’t feed your body so you will want more,” she said.

Jane went on to explain that she’s cut out white flour and pasta from her diet and starts each day with a green smoothie.

Thanks to her new diet, the My Yorkshire star also said she no longer suffers from “energy dips”.

Jane said her diet is now “80% sugar free” and that she always makes sure her meals are made up of at least half vegetables.

The much-loved singer is a huge hit with fans, who have recently remarked on her incredible glow-up.

One gushed: “Another day looking fabulous.”

Meanwhile, another mused: “How wonderful you look.”

