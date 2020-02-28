Jane McDonald quits Channel 5 to 'spend more time in the UK'

Jane McDonald has quit Channel 5 to "spend some time in the UK" focusing on other projects.

The 56-year-old star - who has fronted both the Cruising with... and Holidaying with... series for the network - has confirmed her departure and explained she now wants to prioritise her singing career.

In a post on her official website, Jane wrote: "By now you will have seen the news about me stepping away from my shows on Channel 5.

Read more: Jane McDonald forced to stop meeting fans over fear of attack

"It's been an incredible four-and-a-half years of travelling, 38 Cruises and over 100 flights.

"It's now time for me to spend some time in the UK, concentrate on my music and tours and exciting new projects."

The BAFTA-winner - who claimed the Features award in 2018 for Cruising With Jane McDonald - added her "sincere thanks" to the teams across all of her programmes, and described the experience as "a total joy".

She continued: "I want to offer my most sincere thanks to everyone who has worked on all my shows.

Jane said it's been "an incredible four and a half years of travelling, 38 Cruises and over 100 flights" (Credit: Channel 5)

"Everyone at Channel 5 and Viacom International Studios who have all helped make the most incredible and successful programmes.

"It's been a total joy to work with everyone and thank you very much to everyone who has watched and supported the shows. I have had a blast!"

It's been an incredible four and a half years of travelling, 38 Cruises and over 100 flights.

Ben Frow - director of programming at Channel 5 - heaped praise on Jane and the impact she's had over the past few years.

He said: "We've loved working with Jane and are proud to have had her as part of the family.

"She helped us to win our first BAFTA and her series have become solid staples of our Friday night schedules.

Read more: Holly Willoughby’s desperate plea to her followers on social media

"Thank you Jane. We are sorry to see you go but wish you every happiness for the future."

Fans were gutted over the news and shared their thoughts on Jane's Instagram page.

One person said: "I’m so sad - it’s my life’s aim to get on a cruise and bump into you on your selfie stick tour."

Another wrote: "Loved your shows but best of luck with new ventures," while a third added: "That’s a shame.. I’ve enjoyed the latest travel show on Channel 5."

Are you sad by the news? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.