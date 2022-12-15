TV legend Jane McDonald has issued a plea to fans on Instagram after teasing a “new exciting announcement”.

Thanks to her 25-year-long career, Jane has amassed a loyal legion of fans who can’t wait to see what the singer is getting up to next.

Jane teased fans about some ‘exciting’ news (Credit: Cover)

Jane McDonald teases ‘exciting’ news to fans

On Thursday (December 15) Jane uploaded a new snap to her Instagram account informing fans of her latest “exciting” news.

Jane regularly keeps her 193k followers updated about her life, often posting announcements about appearances, TV shows or concerts.

For today’s selfie, the former Loose Women star looked nothing short of sensational in an outfit that was giving major autumn/winter vibes.

In the caption she teased some upcoming news and issued a plea to fans.

The much-loved singer wrote: “Next week I’ll be sending out my Christmas newsletter – which includes an exciting announcement!”

She then issued a plea to her fans: “If you haven’t already signed up for my newsletter you can do so on my website!”

Jane McDonald fans ‘can’t wait’ for the news

Following Jane’s post, many of her fans took to the comments to express their delight and excitement.

“I wonder what the announcement will be? Exciting!” one fan proclaimed.

Another added: “Lovely outfit – looking forward to the news.”

“Already signed up to your newsletter, can’t wait to read the next one,” a third fan penned.

Someone else wrote: “Looking forward to hearing what you have been up to.”

“Intrigued and excited for next week’s announcement,” wrote a fifth fan.

It seemed Jane’s plea worked as she got one fan to sign up to the newsletter.

They commented: “Signing up now, Jane – you are much-needed sunshine in all our lives.”

Jane McDonald’s late partner Eddie Rothe died in 2021 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jane admits ‘sun is beginning to shine’ after ‘very dark and painful time’

It comes as Jane exclusively spoke to ED! about how she plans to embrace a new lease of life following the loss of her beloved fiancé, Eddie Rothe.

The singer told ED! that 2023 will be a year of celebrations, not only marking a landmark age, but also 25 years since she first came to prominence on the BBC show The Cruise.

Meanwhile last month Jane said she’s “doing so much better” as she grieves for Eddie. He died in March 2021 after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

Jane McDonald and her thoughts about going on tour

While on Loose Women recently, Jane was also quizzed about retiring.

“I’ve just stepped back from touring for a couple of years because it’s hard work,” she said.

“Sometimes you’ve got to step back and make space for great things to happen. That’s my motto in life.

“You’ve got to make things happen sometimes, and my life for the past seven years has been touring, recording, television, touring, recording. And that’s just been constant.”

She added: “My friend Sue just said, ‘I can’t do this any more’ and it made me think, actually, what do we want to do now?”

Doesn’t sound like she’s ready to hang up the microphone yet!

