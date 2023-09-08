Jane McDonald reveals empowering reason why she isn’t looking for a man following tragic death of partner

Jane McDonald has revealed the empowering reason why she isn’t looking for a man following the devastating death of her partner.

The TV treasure tragically lost her fiancé, Eddie Rothe, to lung cancer in March 2021. The couple, who had known each other since they were teenagers, had been engaged since Christmas Eve in 2008 but never married.

In an interview with Loose Women this week, Jane explained why she isn’t in any rush to find love again.

Jane McDonald lost her partner Eddie two years ago (Credit: ITV)

Jane McDonald quizzed about love life

Ahead of her new travel series, Jane McDonald: Lost in Japan, which airs on Friday night (September 8), Jane made an appearance on Loose Women this week (September 5).

During the conversation, the Loose Women quizzed Jane over whether she has been on any dates since Eddie’s passing, or even tried online dating.

The 60-year-old said that she hadn’t, and shared the admirable reason why.

“No, I was very blessed to have a great relationship, and I don’t feel as if my life needs a man to complete it,” she told the ladies.

“I’m not saying I’m never going to date again, I think that would be lovely,” she continued. “But I don’t feel like I need someone in my life to make it complete.”

In the classic Jane style that we know and love, she then added: “I’m lucky I share a house with my mates… and not with my wind on a night! You know, I can’t be bothered anymore to hold it in!”

Jane also spoke about her much-praised hosting of the Soap Awards earlier this year. She has begged to be able to do it again. Well, it’s a hard yes from us!

Jane McDonald: Lost in Japan airs Friday September 8 at 9pm on Channel 5.

