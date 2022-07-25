Jane McDonald has issued a warning to her fans on Instagram while revealing big news about her current 2022 tour.

The popular singer, 59, thanked all of those who have come out to see her this year so far.

However, Jane also had a recommendation for others who might be interested when she posted earlier today (Monday July 25).

The Let The Light In tour began in early June (Credit Channel5.com)

Jane McDonald reveals tour news on Instagram

On both her main Instagram and Story account, Jane made it clear to fans just how her recent gigs have meant to her.

Teeing up future performances in her Stories, she captioned an upload: “It’s been an amazing first half of my 2022 tour.

“Can’t wait for the second half starting next month!”

Telly fave Jane also expressed her gratitude in a separate post containing a few shots from recent concerts.

But she also offered advice for those hoping to check her out live and urged them to snap up tickets ASAP.

Are you going? (Credit: Instagram)

Jane thanks followers

“The first half of my 2022 tour has been AMAZING!” she wrote in the post’s caption.

Jane continued: “Thank you for all the wonderful messages letting me know how much you’ve all enjoyed the show. I’ll be back out on tour in a few weeks.”

I’ll be back out on tour in a few weeks.

She also noted the tour is going so well that seats are running low in some areas. And so, to avoid disappointment, Jane urged fans to cement their plans to come along.

Jane went on: “Tickets are now limited and some venues have already sold out so if you would like to come along book today!”

How fans reacted

Dozens of fans rapidly gave Jane’s performances so far the thumbs up, with many commenting where they had watched her show.

“Best ever tour absolutely amazing,” one enthusiastic endorsement read.

Someone else agreed: “Best tour yet and I say that every tour but this really is an incredible show. You are on top form as always, belting out the songs.”

And elsewhere, another person gushed: “I enjoyed every minute of your shows in Bournemouth and Eastbourne, Jane!

“I’m sorry I can’t do any more but wish you all the best for your remaining shows.”

