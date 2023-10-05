Jane McDonald ‘so saddened’ as she announces ‘tragic’ death: ‘You will be sorely missed’

National treasure Jane McDonald has taken to Instagram to announce the tragic news that one of her biggest fans has died.

The 60-year-old singer shared the sad news with her loyal 219,000 followers, who enjoy keeping up with what’s going on in her world.

However, late last night (October 4), it was an upsetting update that Jane shared.

While Jane is known for positive posts, she shared sad news about a fan (Credit: YouTube)

Jane’s touching tribute to Shane

Jane uploaded a snapshot of herself with superfan Shane Hill. The pair appeared happy to be in each other’s company, flashing a smile directly to the camera.

Even though they were both glowing, Jane told her followers that Shane had passed away and paid tribute to him.

“So saddened to hear the awful news about Shane Hill’s tragic passing,” she wrote. “@shanebarnsley you will be sorely missed. RIP Shane.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jane McDonald (@thejanemcdonald)

‘He had a massive heart’

Fellow Jane fans were quick to share their condolences. And, while not everyone knew him personally, many were still saddened by the news.

“He had a massive heart, he would be absolutely over the moon to see this tribute. Jane’s biggest number 1 fan, I’ve printed him a few T-shirts for concerts (he’s a relative of mine),” one user commented. They then added: “He was just fun to be around always with a huge smile on his face.”

“What other celebrity would recognise his death? Jane always has her feet on the ground,” another person shared.

“Oh no I was just watching the Channel 5 documentary from the hospital he worked in and was talking about how much he loved Jane. Aww what a shame, he seemed lovely and just what the NHS is about and needs caring for patients,” a third fan remarked.

“What a lovely and respectful post Jane! What sad news,” a fourth commented.

Read more: Jane McDonald’s sad confession about family loss: ‘I’d do anything for one more day’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.