Jane McDonald beams as she shares ‘first’ with fans

Jane McDonald took to Instagram and Twitter to share some exciting news with her fans earlier today (Tuesday, March 15).

The 58-year-old singer shared a snap of herself beaming in the sun as she begins filming for a new TV project in America.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jane McDonald (@thejanemcdonald)

What did Jane McDonald post online?

Jane took to social media earlier today to share some snaps of herself on the first day of filming a new TV project in the US.

In one photo, Jane can be seen sitting on the curb, grinning up at the camera. The weather looks great and the sun is shining.

Read more: Jane McDonald’s incredible four-stone weight loss after making one simple change to her diet

In another photo, this one uploaded to Twitter, Jane is stood not far from a lake, again smiling at the camera.

“I’m back out filming again, this time over in America,” Jane captioned the posts.

“First day today!”

Jane’s followers wished her well in the comments (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did Jane McDonald’s fans react?

Plenty of Jane’s followers took to the comment section to wish the star well with her new TV project.

“Awesome Jane have a fabulous time look forward to seeing it sweetie,” one of her followers said.

“Love watching your travels! Enjoy and can’t wait to see what you’re up to in America,” another commented.

“Love watching on telly good luck with your next venture,” a third wrote.

“Looking fabulous @thejanemcdonald,” another wrote.

“Have a great time. Love your shows,” a fifth said.

Jane has more exciting news to share (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else has Jane been getting up to recently?

Beginning a new TV project isn’t the only exciting news Jane had to share with her fans recently!

The 58-year-old also recently shared the news with her fans that she will be heading back on tour in June 2022.

Jane has been regularly updating her followers with new tour venues, and it’s safe to say that they can’t wait to see her live!

Read more: Jane McDonald ‘bounced back from heartache’ after having ‘everything ripped from under her’

“I cannot wait to see you,” one fan told the star.

“Good luck with your tour. Jane has an amazing voice & such a good entertainer,” another assured prospective audiences.

“Looking forward to all the energy you all send from the stage so we can send it right back to you. Lots of Love,” a third said.

“Can not wait to see you live… Dream come true,” another wrote.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.