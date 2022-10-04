Jane McDonald sends fans into frenzy with new Instagram picture

Singer and television presenter Jane McDonald took to Instagram earlier today to share a snap of her at the airport.

The 59-year-old was all smiles as she posed in front of the British Airways desk, pointing up at the digital screens, which had been rigged to display a personal greeting to the star.

Jane captioned the post: “Great welcome from @britishairways today!”

British Airways’ official Instagram account responded in the comments, writing: “A pleasure to welcome you on board, Jane!”

Jane didn’t reveal her destination in the post. This led her fans to take to the comments with their own speculations on where the star might be heading.

One commenter wrote: “Australia bound? Get yourself out there.”

Another fan placed her own guess: “My educated guess is New York City.”

A third fan commented: “Wherever you go I hope there’s lots of sun and peace for you. Have a lovely time and keep safe.”

Another wrote: “Ooh cruise time??!!!”

Jane has always been an avid traveller, and has even headlined her own travel shows on TV over the years – Cruising with Jane McDonald and Holidaying with Jane McDonald.

Jane McDonald on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Jane has been reminiscing

Over the last few weeks, the star has been using her social media pages to share some throwback images and footage from her lengthy career.

Jane recently posted a carousel of images from her recent Let The Light In tour to Twitter and Instagram.

The singer wrapped up her tour just a couple of weeks ago, but she’s clearly already feeling nostalgic.

So a little bit of a frenzy ensued when she posted a throwback featuring some of her highlights from the show.

Fans expressed their sadness at having to say goodbye to the star in the comments section.

Jane McDonald and late fiancé Eddie Rothe (Credit: Cover Images)

What is Jane McDonald doing next?

Sadly, fans hoping to see Jane return to the stage soon will be disappointed.

The singer wrapped up her tour and revealed that she does not have plans to head out on the road again for quite some time, due to the death of her fiancé.

She confided in Loose Women presenter Kaye Adams about her plans to take a two-year break from touring, stating: “And I’m not touring next year, or the year after. So you’ve got an exclusive there.”

However, she reassured fans that she wouldn’t be disappearing entirely.

Jane confirmed: “We’re going to be making a lot of TV shows, so I’ll keep putting stuff on social media, so keep watching us on there because we’ll be on there quite a lot.”

