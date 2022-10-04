Jane McDonald smiles on This Morning
News

Jane McDonald sends fans into frenzy with new Instagram picture

The star jets off again!

By Entertainment Daily

Singer and television presenter Jane McDonald took to Instagram earlier today to share a snap of her at the airport.

The 59-year-old was all smiles as she posed in front of the British Airways desk, pointing up at the digital screens, which had been rigged to display a personal greeting to the star.

Jane captioned the post: “Great welcome from @britishairways today!”

British Airways’ official Instagram account responded in the comments, writing: “A pleasure to welcome you on board, Jane!”

Jane McDonald on Instagram

Jane didn’t reveal her destination in the post. This led her fans to take to the comments with their own speculations on where the star might be heading.

One commenter wrote: “Australia bound? Get yourself out there.”

Another fan placed her own guess: “My educated guess is New York City.”

A third fan commented: “Wherever you go I hope there’s lots of sun and peace for you. Have a lovely time and keep safe.”

Another wrote: “Ooh cruise time??!!!”

Jane has always been an avid traveller, and has even headlined her own travel shows on TV over the years – Cruising with Jane McDonald and Holidaying with Jane McDonald.

Jane McDonald on Loose Women
Jane McDonald on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Jane has been reminiscing

Over the last few weeks, the star has been using her social media pages to share some throwback images and footage from her lengthy career.

Jane recently posted a carousel of images from her recent Let The Light In tour to Twitter and Instagram.

The singer wrapped up her tour just a couple of weeks ago, but she’s clearly already feeling nostalgic.

So a little bit of a frenzy ensued when she posted a throwback featuring some of her highlights from the show.

Fans expressed their sadness at having to say goodbye to the star in the comments section.

Jane McDonald and late fiancé Eddie Rothe attend the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards
Jane McDonald and late fiancé Eddie Rothe (Credit: Cover Images)

What is Jane McDonald doing next?

Sadly, fans hoping to see Jane return to the stage soon will be disappointed.

The singer wrapped up her tour and revealed that she does not have plans to head out on the road again for quite some time, due to the death of her fiancé.

She confided in Loose Women presenter Kaye Adams about her plans to take a two-year break from touring, stating: “And I’m not touring next year, or the year after. So you’ve got an exclusive there.”

However, she reassured fans that she wouldn’t be disappearing entirely.

Jane confirmed: “We’re going to be making a lot of TV shows, so I’ll keep putting stuff on social media, so keep watching us on there because we’ll be on there quite a lot.”

Read more: Jane McDonald shares nostalgic throwback as fans all say same thing

Share your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Lorraine Kelly and Meghan Markle
Lorraine Kelly reacts as she’s supported by fans over claim she ‘bullied’ Meghan Markle
BBC Breakfat host Naga Munchetty wearing glasses
BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty issues plea for help following disturbing incident at home
Jon Kay on BBC Breakfast today, Pam Hickmott
BBC Breakfast fans heartbroken as mum celebrates autistic son returning home 21 years after he was sectioned
Giovanni Pernice smiling and cuddling Richie
Strictly: Giovanni Pernice leaves fans swooning as they praise his behaviour tonight
Strictly Come Dancing 2022 stars Hamza Yassin, Will Mellor
Strictly stars Hamza Yassin and Will Mellor issued warning after Week 2 performances
George on Married At First Sight UK
MAFS UK star George ‘arrested for controlling and coercive behaviour’