Jane McDonald forced to stop meeting fans over fear of attack

Jane McDonald had to stop meeting her fans after police warned she could be "a target" for an attack.

The 56-year-old singer would often meet her fans backstage after performances until she received a terrifying call in 2016 from the authorities which warned her that she was risking her personal safety by being so open with the public.

You are a target and if somebody wants to get to you they know you're going to be outside.

Writing in her new autobiography Riding the Waves: My Story, Jane recalled the moment when a police officer gave her the life-altering news.

She wrote: "He told me, 'You are a target and if somebody wants to get to you they know you're going to be outside the stage door after a show.'"

The officer also advised the former Loose Women panelist to hire a security team to protect her at all times.

Meanwhile, Jane has also claimed in her new book that her ex-husband Henrik Brixen left her feeling "like a product" rather than a wife when he became her manager.

The couple met on a ship whilst filming the BBC reality TV show 'The Cruise', which made a star of Jane after she was seen performing as the entertainer on the Galaxy ship, on which Henrik working a plumber.

Their wedding was televised by the BBC in the Caribbean when the series aired in 1998 but they later split in 2002.

Jane appointed him as her manager shortly after they married and her career began to take off away from the programme, but admits their relationship "changed" when he took on the role.

Jane wrote: "Your manager is your boss and tells you what to do, what to wear and who to be, so our relationship changed. I loved him with all my heart, but felt he'd stopped looking at me as a wife. I became a product.

"I couldn't flourish in a relationship like this. Arguments were not only between manager and artist, but also husband and wife.

"The lines were too blurred. I was a slightly overweight northern woman in her 30s but the stylists wanted me to be classier. 'Cut your hair, lose weight, stop talking, put your arms away.'"

