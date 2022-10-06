Jane McDonald announces big Channel 5 news: ‘I have the best job in television’

Jane McDonald has announced she has started filming her new Channel 5 project.

Following her airport post on Instagram, the cruise singer and TV favourite has excited fans more, revealing her next show will be on Channel 5.

Looking gorgeous in green, 59-year-old Jane posted a video on Instagram Stories.

Jane McDonald shares Instagram Stories post from new destination (Credit: Instagram Stories/Jane McDonald)

Jane McDonald on Channel 5

Addressing her fans, she said: “Hi everyone! We’re back filming again for Channel 5, we’re all looking forward to it.

“It’s the first day of filming today and I definitely, definitely, definitely have the best job in television.”

She also shared a grid post showing her posing in the sun, with a huge smile.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jane McDonald (@thejanemcdonald)

Yorkshire lass Jane captioned the post: “My next filming project has begun!”

Jane McDonald heads abroad

Her recent airport snap got fans speculating over the jet-setting telly star’s next destination.

The photo showed her posing in front of the screens at the British Airways desk. One of them had been programmed to display a personalised greeting for the star’s arrival.

She pointed to the monitor, which read: “Welcome Jane McDonald.”

She captioned the post: “Great welcome from @britishairways today!”

The official British Airways Instagram account replied, saying: “A pleasure to welcome you on board, Jane!”

Fans tried to guess where she was headed.

One follower replied: “Australia bound? Get yourself out there.”

Which destination is Jane at?! (Credit: ITV)

Another had thought long and hard about it, saying: “My educated guess is New York City.”

A third fan wrote: “Wherever you go, I hope there’s lots of sun and peace for you. Have a lovely time and keep safe.”

Another excitedly asked: “Ooh cruise time??!!!”

And while we’re still none-the-wiser as to where she is heading to, our eyes are peeled to see if she reveals her destination.

Recent Jane McDonald tour

Jane, who has recently wrapped up her recent Let The Light In tour, shared some stunning images from her shows.

Posting on Twitter, she wrote: “Flashback to just a few weeks ago on tour.”

The four photos show her on stage, one with a spotlight beaming down on her. Another image saw her waving to her adoring fans.

Jane announced some sad news to fans back at the beginning of September. She revealed that if they missed out, they could have a wait on their hands to see her live again.

Posting on Instagram, Jane told followers: “This is the very last concert we’re doing for quite some time.

“We won’t be touring next year.”

But of course, she isn’t disappearing altogether, with fans still able to get to see her on the box.

Jane confirmed: “We’re going to be making a lot of TV shows, so I’ll keep putting stuff on social media, so keep watching us on there because we’ll be on there quite a lot.”

