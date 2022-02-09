Jane McDonald is back in front of the camera following the tragic death of her partner Eddie Rothe.

The former Loose Women panellist and singer is currently filming for an upcoming project in the Caribbean.

It comes almost one year after Jane, 58, lost her beloved Eddie in March following a battle with lung cancer.

Jane McDonald is currently filming a new show in the Caribbean (Credit: Instagram Story/thejanemcdonald)

Jane McDonald films in the Caribbean

Despite her devastating loss, Jane has decided to throw herself back into work.

The star has spent the past few weeks filming in the sunny Caribbean.

Documenting the trip, Jane has shared a series of outfit posts on her Instagram profile.

In a recent post, she was seen living it up on the beach in a long flowing dress and straw hat.

Jane also modelled a navy swimming costume as she posed near the glistening blue water.

Showing off her outfit in a separate post, the star said: “I’ve had an amazing time filming in this stunning location! #Caribbean #filmlocation.”

Fans rushed to gush over Jane’s snap, with one saying: “You look gorgeous!”

A second added: “Can’t wait to see your Caribbean programme on TV, Jane!”

A third wrote: “I want your wardrobe!!”

You look gorgeous!

In addition, a fourth shared: “Can’t wait to see what you’ve been filming.”

The much-loved performer will be fronting Channel 5’s new travelogue series Jane McDonald’s Caribbean.

The programme is expected to air later this year.

Jane McDonald with late partner Eddie Rothe (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jane’s emotional appearance after Eddie’s death

Jane previously broke her silence over Eddie’s death on Loose Women.

Appearing on the show in November last year, the star wept as she remembered her beloved partner.

Jane shared: “I don’t want to feel sad for the rest of my life because that wasn’t Ed. Ed was golden, smiley, he was beautiful.

“I’ve got to do the first interview and I couldn’t be with better people here. It’s been tough but there’s so many of us out there who have been through this and my heart goes out to you all.”

Speaking about Eddie’s last months, she explained: “I had to have a crash course in nursing. Ryan, the lovely district nurse, – thank you Ryan – came and showed me how to do everything.

“Because it was lung cancer, they were so afraid of him getting Covid that I took over everything.”

Jane is also preparing to tour the UK in June.

