Jane McDonald has issued a truly heartbreaking message of thanks following the death of her fiancé Eddie Rothe.

The star, 58, revealed Eddie had died aged 67 from lung cancer last month.

Now, taking to Twitter, Jane addressed her fans on Tuesday with: “I want to thank everyone most sincerely for the wonderful cards & messages of support that I’ve received since the awful news was announced that I’d lost my beloved Ed. I’m so touched by each & every one…”

What has Jane McDonald said to her fans about Eddie?

Meanwhile, over on her official website, the Cruising With star posted a lengthier statement.

This included: “All the kind thoughts and words have meant so much to me and many of you have let me know that you are going through the same thing as me having lost loved ones and I wish you all love and strength back.

“I’m hugely grateful for everyone who very kindly donated to the Just Giving page for Wakefield Hospice in Ed’s memory.

“It’s been a tough time for us all recently and I know that better days are ahead.”

As of this date of publication over £9,000 has been raised in Eddie’s memory.

Jane shared the tragic news of the loss of Eddie on April 7.

What happened to Eddie Rothe?

Here it was revealed on her website: “It is with immense sadness that we share the news that Jane’s beloved long term partner, Ed, passed away on Friday 26th March.

“He had been battling lung cancer for the last few months. We would like to thank everyone for all their help and support during this very difficult time, especially the NHS staff and the wonderful team at The Wakefield Hospice.

“The funeral took place earlier today and we would please ask for your kindness in observing Jane’s privacy for her and Ed’s family at this sad time.”

Jane and Ed dated as teens only to only reconnect around 30 years later.

They’d been engaged since 2008.

In her autobiography Jane described the engagement as: “Suddenly, Ed cleared his throat and put his hand in his pocket. ‘Jane, you are definitely the one for me, and I should have done this 26 years ago,’ he said. ‘Will you marry me?’

“I was so overwhelmed that I started crying. Then Ed started crying! People around us were mortified – thinking we’d split up.'”

While Jane has found fame as a singer and television personality, Ed was a talented musician.

He was particularly well-known for being the drummer in Liquid Gold and later for The Searchers.

