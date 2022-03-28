Jamie Redknapp under fire over tribute to wife Frida as he ‘snubs’ ex Louise

Jamie Redknapp paid a gorgeous tribute to wife Frida today (March 28) to celebrate Mother’s Day.

The footballing hunk was a day late with the post, but that’s not what riled some of his followers on social media.

As Jamie paid tribute to Frida with a selection of pictures of her holding their baby son Raphael, fans pointed out what they saw as a glaring error on Jamie’s part.

Jamie Redknapp paid tribute to wife Frida, but not ex Louise on Mother’s Day (Credit: Splash News)

What did Jamie Redknapp post about his wife Frida?

Jamie shared a sweet tribute to his “incredible wife”.

He said: “Happy Mother’s Day to my incredible wife.

“I’m so proud of you. Watching you with Raphael makes my heart melt. Love you.”

Many fans commented on the post, with lots of followers admitting that the sight of adorable Raphael made their “ovaries hurt”.

However, the cute tot wasn’t enough to distract some followers from Jamie’s “snub” to ex-wife Louise Redknapp.

What did Jamie say about Louise?

He didn’t mention her, and this is what caused the reaction on Instagram.

Of course, Jamie and Louise are parents to two older boys, Charley and Beau.

Since splitting, Jamie and Louise co-parent the boys, so many fans thought that Jamie should’ve praised Louise on Mother’s Day too.

He did share a picture of his eldest sons in a separate tribute to his mum Sandra, though.

Louise and Jamie have two older boys together (Credit: Splash News)

How did fans react?

With a fair degree of outcry, it has to be said.

“And the mother of your two other kids?” asked one.

“He has only known her five minutes, love Louise,” declared another.

“What about the amazing beautiful woman that you have two amazing kids with!” slammed a third.

“A little immature to not include ALL YOUR CHILDREN’S mums for THEIR sake,” another added.

However, not everyone was Team Louise.

It would be ‘weird’ to mention Louise

Some agreed with Jamie and admitted it would be “weird” if he mentioned his ex-wife.

“Everyone should mind their own business about Jamie’s family, this post is about Frida and Raphael not his other boys,” said one.

“Surely his two other boys are old enough to make their own post, the baby isn’t!!” a second said.

“I’d think it was pretty weird if my ex-husband mentioned me. I seriously don’t know why people can’t just be happy for him. Or scroll on by,” said a third.

