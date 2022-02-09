Frida Redknapp has stunned fans as she posed in a bikini while on holiday with husband Jamie.

The couple, who tied the knot in October last year, are currently enjoying their honeymoon in the Maldives with son Raphael.

Taking to social media earlier today (February 9), Frida shared a series of photos from their luxurious getaway.

Jamie Redknapp and his wife Frida celebrate their honeymoon

The selection of photos showed Jamie, 48, and Frida, 38, enjoying the sun with baby Raphael.

The first snap showed the family together as the model sported a yellow bikini.

Frida also shared a selfie with Jamie, as well as a solo shot of herself laying on the beach.

Alongside the snaps, she penned: “Lil Raphael managed to clear his schedule to join us on our honeymoon.”

Fans rushed to share their thoughts on the post as they gushed over Frida.

One said: “How have you just had a baby? You look insane.”

Jamie and Frida Redknapp are currently on their honeymoon (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A second wrote: “Wow stunning did you actually give birth?!”

A third added: “How you can look so amazing after having a baby and you have 5 children wow.”

In addition, a fourth shared: “Beautiful pics, you look wow (as always).”

Did you actually give birth?!

Another gushed: “He is just divine! And you look sensational!”

Meanwhile, others commented on the striking similarities between Jamie and Raphael.

One posted: “Image of his dad.”

Jamie welcomed his first child with Frida last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jamie also shares holiday snaps

Meanwhile, it comes days after Jamie also gave a glimpse into his honeymoon with Frida.

Earlier this week, the retired footballer took to social media to share a snap as he enjoyed a cocktail by the beach.

Jamie was also feeding baby Raphael in the shot, which he captioned: “Who said men can’t multitask?”

Frida gave birth to the tot in November last year, with Jamie announcing the news in a post on Instagram.

At the time, he wrote: “Meet Raphael Anders Redknapp, we’re so in love, mum is doing so well too. We can’t thank the amazing doctors and nurses at the Chelsea and Westminster enough. So excited for him to meet my boys.”

The model is also a mum to four other children, while Jamie shares sons Beau, 13, and Charley, 17, with his ex-wife Louise Redknapp.

