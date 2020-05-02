Jamie Redknapp shares pic of mum Sandra showing off her abs in stunning bikini snap

Former footballer turned sports pundit Jamie Redknapp has paid tribute to his mother on her 74th birthday.

Sandra, who is married to former I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Harry Redknapp, looks sensational in the pics.

Jamie, 46, shared the series of snaps of his mum in view of his 1.2 million Instagram followers.

He captioned the photo with: "Happy birthday to this incredible lady. We adore you mum.

"Thanks for your wisdom, love and care.

Jamie Redknapp paid tribute to his lovely mum on Instagram (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

"You have been a rock throughout my life, given me support that I hope I can give my kids throughout their lives too. I miss you and I can’t wait to see you.

"No doubt you will be waiting on dad hand and foot today! But make sure he looks after you.

"See you soon when this is over and love you always. Your boy Jamie."

Separated by lockdown

Judging by the caption he is likely unable to celebrate her birthday with her in person due to the coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

The first picture shows him smiling at a restaurant alongside his glam mum. The next picture shows Sandra with who we believe are to be four of her five grandchildren.

Harry and Sandra have been married since 1967 (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

And the final snap shows Sandra enjoying a glass of white wine as she lounges bikini-clad on a sun lounger.

She looks absolutely fantastic in the bikini pic and fans can't get enough of how young and in shape she looks.

One wrote: "Wow no excuse for corona kilos when you see how fit and healthy your mummy is! What a gorgeous lady. Happy Birthday Sandra."

A second gushed: "Wow happy birthday. Your mum looks amazing, I can’t believe she has six pack x."

And a third praised: "Wow look at her incredible figure! Go on Mrs R! Happy birthday and have a lovely day x."

Several of Jamie's celebrity friends also wished his mum a happy day.

'Hot Mama'

Susanna Reid posted: "Love your Mum - Happy Birthday Sandra - look forward to seeing your smiling again at some point."

Former The Apprentice star and current Real Housewives of Beverly Hills husband Paul Kemsley wrote: "Happy Bday Sandra x."

And David Walliams cheekily posted: "Hot Mama" to which Jamie valiantly replied with: "Stop it Walliams! She is taken!"

Doesn't Sandra look amazing? Share your thoughts with us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.