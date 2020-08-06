Jamie Redknapp shares glimpse into coastal break with sons Charley and Beau

Jamie Redknapp has given fans a glimpse into his fun-filled coastal break with sons Charley and Beau.

The 47-year-old former footballer has opted for a staycation in Cornwall with his boys, who he shares with ex-wife Louise Redknapp.

Documenting the break on Instagram, Jamie kicked off the trip in the car as the group drove past Stonehenge.

Jamie Redknapp has given fans a look into his coastal break with sons Charley and Beau (Credit: Instagram Story/jamie.redknapp)

What did Jamie Redknapp and his sons get up to?

Soon after arriving, the presenter and his sons headed to the Cornish Arms restaurant in St Merryn.

The trio were also joined by Charley's friends.

As the night came to an end, Jamie shared a snap of Charley, 16, and Beau, 11, as they posed for a shot together.

He wrote: "Trust me this is a one off."

The TV star posted a snap of his sons after arriving in Cornwall (Credit: Instagram Story/jamie.redknapp)

Read more: Peter Andre reunites with Junior and Princess after eventful Turkey holiday

Jamie Redknapp celebrates Charley's birthday

The break comes days after Charley celebrated his 16th birthday.

Jamie marked the occasion with a slew of throwback photos on Instagram, writing: "My boy is 16 today. Keep working hard at everything you do and that includes school work and not just rugby !!!

"I'm incredibly proud of the man you’re becoming keep listening and learning be well mannered and kind and you will go a long way. Can’t wait to beat you at golf tomorrow. Love you big man. Your Dad xx."

Jamie shares a close relationship with his boys, but rarely opens up about his private life.

Jamie documented their trip as they drove past Stonehenge (Credit: Instagram Story/jamie.redknapp)

However, he previously told The Mirror what co-parenting with ex Louise was like during lockdown.

He said: "I’m sharing the kids with Louise, which has worked out really well.

"Homeschooling has not been easy though, and my respect level for teachers has gone through the roof."

Jamie and the former Eternal star were married between 1998 and 2017.

Jamie and Louise split in 2017 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Victoria Beckham fans divided over photo of Harper in her favourite dress

Back to work for Jamie Redknapp

Jamie has been busy getting stuck back into work with pals Freddie Flintoff and Romesh Ranganathan.

The co-stars recently wrapped up filming on Sky One's A League Of Their Own, with Jamie sharing a shot of them together on set.

He called the pair his "brothers" in the post as he teased fans with upcoming guest appearances, including Anthony Joshua, Alan Carr and Andy Murray.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.