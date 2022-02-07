Jamie Redknapp is loving being a dad to baby son Raphael if his Instagram grid is anything to go by.

The former footballer, 48, shared a gorgeous snap from his Maldives holiday, showing him enjoying a cocktail while feeding baby Raphael.

He captioned the shot: “Who said men can’t multitask?”

Jamie Redknapp fans swoon over baby photo

His followers flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts on the adorable shot.

One doting fan wrote: “Delighted to see you having fun with your beautiful son.

“Congratulations on your recent wedding, delighted to see you in love & happy after what must have been a very difficult time. Your two other sons have grown into fine young men, you must be so proud.

“Enjoy your time in the sun😍.”

“Beautiful photo!❤️” wrote someone else.

Another agreed, saying: “Well done lol. Beautiful baby. Drink looks amazing xxxx”

Someone else cheekily quipped: “Hey you’d be the first Jamie – I’ll take my hat off to you.”

“Result – who’s on milk and who’s on pina colada?” asked another fan.

Jamie and Frida welcomed Raphael last November (credit: SplashNews)

When did they welcome baby Raphael?

Jamie welcomed Raphael in November last year.

Raphael is his first child with new wife, Frida Andersson, who he married last October.

Jamie also has two older sons, Beau and Charlie, who he shares with ex-wife, Louise Redknapp.

Swedish model Frida has four children from a previous relationship.

She’s usually very private about her older children but, last month, she shared a cute photo of Raphael with another of her sons.

Frida captioned the snap taken at her home in West London: “Brothers.”

Jamie announced the birth of Raphael on Instagram last year.

He wrote: “Meet Raphael Anders Redknapp, we’re so in love, Mum is doing so well too.

“We can’t thank the amazing doctors and nurses at the Chelsea and Westminster enough. So excited for him to meet my boys.”

Raphael is Jamie’s third son (credit: SplashNews)

He made the announcement along with another gorgeous shot of the newborn lying on Frida’s chest.

Frida also took to the social media site to gush about her new baby.

She wrote: “Our Viking has arrived. Feeling beyond blessed to have welcomed this precious little boy, Raphael Anders Redknapp, to our family.

“A big thank you to all the wonderful doctors and nurses at Chelsea Westminster Hospital.”

