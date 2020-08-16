Jamie Redknapp is reportedly dating a Swedish model.

The 47-year-old former footballer split from Louise Redknapp in 2017 after 19 years of marriage.

Now, Jamie has been spotted recently with mother-of-four Frida Andersson-Lourie and the pair are believed to have met through mutual friends.

Jamie Redknapp is reportedly dating a Swedish model (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A source told The Sun on Sunday: “Jamie feels ready to move on from his marriage to Louise and is happy to be doing it with someone who has kids too and is financially secure.

“It’s early days for Jamie and Frida, but they have grown close and are really enjoying spending time together when they can.

“He really gets on with Frida and she has been very understanding about him juggling fatherhood and his successful TV career.”

The romance with Frida, 37, is Jamie’s first relationship since his and Louise’s shock split.

Jamie Redknapp split from Louise in 2017 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Louise, 45, recently revealed her and Jamie’s sons – Charley, 16, and Beau, 11 – are desperate for their parents to rekindle their romance.

Jamie Redknapp ‘finds love again’

Louise told GoodtoKnow magazine: “[Charley] is super-protective over me. But he knows he can talk about anything and doesn’t need to be embarrassed, I’m so open.

“They always hope their mum and dad will work things out.”

Louise said their kids hope she and Jamie “can work things out” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The couple announced their split in September 2017 after months of speculation about their relationship.

Both Louise and Jamie get on well now and share custody of their boys.

She admitted she still wants to be the one-time Liverpool FC player’s “best friend”.

The former Eternal star told GoodtoKnow: “I’m a real softie, and I still want to be his best friend, which is impossible.”

Louise said she and Jamie have a “great system of co-parenting” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Discussing their parenting arrangements, she added: “We have a great system of co-parenting between us. Our rule is that while one of us is working the other is with them.

“We both want the kids all the time and encourage the other to go out so we can have them.”

