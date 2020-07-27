Jamie Redknapp celebrates son Charley's 16th birthday with embarrassing picture

Footballer turned sports pundit Jamie Redknapp has shared a heartwarming tribute to his son, Charley.

Jamie, 47, posted a proud birthday post to Charley on his 16th birthday.

Taking to social media, he shared a slew of throwback photos of father and son.

Sharing in view of his some 1.2 million Instagram followers, he wrote:

"My boy is 16 today. Keep working hard at everything you do and that includes school work and not just rugby !!! Im incredibly proud of the man you’re becoming keep listening and learning be well mannered and kind and you will go a long way.

Jamie Redknapp during a This Morning appearance (credit ITV)

"Can’t wait to beat you at golf tomorrow. Love you big man. Your Dad xx."

His ex-wife, and mother of their two children Louise Redknapp, posted a heart emoji.

Jamie's football pals, celeb mates and fans also rushed to wish Charles a great day.

Leon Mckenzie wrote: "Happy Birthday lil champ" and Robbie Keane posted: "Happy Birthday Mate."

One fan gushed: "Happy birthday to your young man! Hope your son has a wonderful birthday. The years fly soo quickly.. enjoy the day. God bless."

And another praised: "Lovely pics. They grow up so fast don't they x."

Louise Redknapp shares sons Charles and Beau with ex-husband Jamie (credit ITV)

Jamie and Charles' shared love for sport is evident in the photos.

The pair are shown playing football, enjoying a basketball and a round of golf.

Jamie is believed to be very close to both his sons, but rarely opens up about his private life.

However, he told The Mirror what co-parenting has been like during lockdown.

He said: "I’m sharing the kids with Louise, which has worked out really well.

"Homeschooling has not been easy though, and my respect level for teachers has gone through the roof."

His ex Louise seems to be finding this year a little tougher though.

During an Instagram Live she said she has struggled with loneliness in recent months.

She said: "I think it feels like it’s being going on for a long time now and I think the longer it goes on the more we panic about jobs and for me it can be quite lonely.

"I’m here and it’s great with the kids but I’m used to going out working and being creative, so it’s tough."

