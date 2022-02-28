Jamie Redknapp fans all making the same comment about baby son Raphael in new snap

Jamie Redknapp has shared an adorable new snap of his baby son Raphael.

The former footballer, who also shares two sons with ex Louise, welcomed his first child with wife Frida last year.

Taking to Instagram today (February 28), Jamie posted a sweet shot of his youngest as he marked Liverpool winning the League Cup.

Jamie Redknapp shares new shot of baby son Raphael

The photo showed the tot sitting in a Liverpool top as he smiled towards the camera.

Jamie, who previously played for the football club, captioned the shot: “Reds fans all over the world be waking up like this… #YNWA.”

Fans of the star rushed to gush over the photo, with many commenting on how much the three month old has grown.

He’s growing so fast

One said: “Wow he’s grown so much. Those rolls too cute.”

A second added: “Omg how big has he got… he’s absolutely gorgeous.”

A third shared: “Wow he has grown loads.”

Jamie Redknapp left followers gushing over a shot of his baby son Raphael (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In addition, a fourth posted: “He is getting too big too quick!! Slow down !! Never stay a baby baby for long.”

Another said: “He’s so cute, he’s growing so fast Jamie.”

A sixth pointed out: “Image of your dad!!”

Jamie and Frida welcome Raphael

Jamie, 48, welcomed his first child with model wife Frida in November last year.

Following the birth, the football pundit took to Instagram to announce the news.

At the time, Jamie wrote: “Meet Raphael Anders Redknapp, we’re so in love, mum is doing so well too.

Jamie and Frida welcomed Raphael last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“We can’t thank the amazing doctors and nurses at the Chelsea and Westminster enough. So excited for him to meet my boys.”

Since then, Jamie has continued to update fans on life with a new tot.

Earlier this month, the star shared a snap of his youngest son during a day out with his parents.

The shot showed Harry and Sanda fussing over little Raphael, which he captioned: “Nanny, Pop and Raphael #twins.”

Jamie also shares sons Beau, 13, and Charley, 17, with his ex-wife Louise.

Meanwhile, Frida is a mum to four other children from a previous marriage.

